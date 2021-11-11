CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian tech firm GoTo raises over $1.3 billion in first close of pre-IPO funding

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, GoTo Group, said on Thursday it had raised more than $1.3 billion in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising, backed by investors including Fidelity International, Google and Tencent. Sources previously told...

PE firm Permira invests $150 million in hiking app AllTrails

(Reuters) – AllTrails, which operates a popular digital guide app for hikers, has raised $150 million in fresh capital from the growth fund of private equity firm Permira, the U.S. company’s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday. Another private equity shop Spectrum Equity, which bought a majority stake in AllTrails...
India could bar transactions in crypto, permit holding as assets – paper

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India is likely to bar the use of cryptocurrencies for transactions or making payments, but allow them to be held as assets like gold, shares or bonds, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. Citing sources familiar with the government’s thinking, the newspaper said this approach would avoid...
Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO

Sono Group NV (NASDAQ: SEV), the parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares to the public at $15.00 per share. Sono Motors is developing the solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. It has reached more than 16,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion.
Australia’s CBA shares slide on margin pain despite profit jump

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Commonwealth Bank warned fierce competition in its key home loan market was hurting its margins “considerably”, triggering a big sell-off in one of the world’s most expensive banking stocks on Wednesday. The country’s No. 1 lender issued the caution as it reported first quarter cash profit...
Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China’s Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect...
Orange CFO forecasts ‘inevitable’ merger within French telecoms

PARIS (Reuters) – France will “inevitably” see the number of telecom operators fall from four to three, Orange’s CFO said on Wednesday, adding that recent take-private deals by two of them, Iliad and Altice, could improve conditions for a merger. The French telecoms market has not yet fully recovered from...
Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
Utah’s Podium raises pre-IPO round, boosting its valuation to $3 billion

The Utah-based company, which provides software services including communications and payments tools to SMBs, last raised $125 million at a roughly $1.5 billion valuation. That deal was announced in April 2020. Podium CEO Eric Rea told Bloomberg that the company has “well over $100 million in annual recurring revenue.” TechCrunch...
Crypto VC firm Paradigm debuts monster $2.5 billion fund

Paradigm, a crypto VC firm founded in 2018 by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, has closed its latest fund, and it’s a doozy. The firm announced a $2.5 billion venture fund, the largest crypto fund ever, shooting past the $2.2 billion crypto-centric fund Andreessen Horowitz announced this summer.
Buyout firm Lightyear Capital raises $1.6 bln flagship fund

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial services-focused private equity firm Lightyear Capital has closed its fifth flagship fund at $1.6 billion, drawing in more money than it initially targeted as investors seek out specialist capital managers amid high valuations. The New York-based buyout firm, established in 2000 by former...
Will Sweetgreen raise over $312M with IPO?

After announcing last month that it was going public this year, Sweetgreen updated its filing Tuesday, stating it expects to raise as much as $312.5 million in its initial public offering. Plans include offering up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood, known for commission-free...
Enterprise automation software firm Workato valued at $5.7 billion in latest funding

(Reuters) – Workato, an enterprise software company that offers an automation platform for businesses, has more than tripled its valuation to $5.7 billion after its latest funding round. The company said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million in a funding round led by technology-focused venture capital firm Battery Ventures....
EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much...
Rivian IPO Puts Company Value At Over $77 Billion

The big news in the electric vehicle market this month is Rivian's initial product offering (IPO), filings for which have already revealed information about the automaker that we were formerly not privy to. Among these revelations is the news that Amazon owns a pretty big chunk of Rivian, more than most thought. We also learned that the EV-maker reserved stock for loyal customers for when it went public. That's turned out to be an even greater blessing for those customers than expected since Rivian sold shares in its IPO yesterday at $78 each, considerably more than was originally forecast.
Prodo Raises Pre-Seed Funding Of INR 3 Crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Prodo, a one-stop B2B e-procurement platform, has closed their pre-seed funding of INR 3 crore. The round, led by LetsVenture and Titan Capital, also saw participation from marquee angels— Abhinav Sinha, Global COO, OYO; Nimesh Kampani, co-founder and CEO, Trica;...
Indonesian venture capital firm Alpha JWC closes $433M third fund

Alpha JWC, the Jakarta-based venture capital firm, announced today it has closed its third fund at $433 million. The company says this makes it Southeast Asia’s largest VC fund for early-stage startups and that it was oversubscribed, with an initial target of $250 million to $300 million. The third fund’s investors include the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC). The majority of LPs from Alpha JWC’s first two funds also contributed.
