Indonesian tech firm GoTo raises over $1.3 billion in first close of pre-IPO funding

The big news in the electric vehicle market this month is Rivian's initial product offering (IPO), filings for which have already revealed information about the automaker that we were formerly not privy to. Among these revelations is the news that Amazon owns a pretty big chunk of Rivian, more than most thought. We also learned that the EV-maker reserved stock for loyal customers for when it went public. That's turned out to be an even greater blessing for those customers than expected since Rivian sold shares in its IPO yesterday at $78 each, considerably more than was originally forecast.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO