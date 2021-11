Beijing is about to become the first city to host both a winter and summer Olympics. However, this comes amid growing calls to boycott Beijing 2022, with critics labelling them the “Genocide Games”. With less than 100 days to go, athletes, politicians and human rights activists are among those who want to see the games cancelled or boycotted for human rights reasons. The playbooks - outlining how the games will run - have just been released, but will the games go ahead as planned? Boycott calls The Tokyo games and the concerns around COVID distracted people from the 2022 Winter Olympics for...

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO