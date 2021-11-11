CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing Seals Off Mall, Housing Compounds After Virus Cases Found

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing sealed off a large downtown mall and locked down several residential communities Thursday in response to a recent Covid flare-up, as the latest nationwide wave spread to the capital's central districts. The latest spike occurred as a sensitive three-day meeting of top Communist Party leaders wraps up in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Defense One

The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

In Chinese-speaking communities beyond the reach of Beijing’s censorship regime, the song “Fragile” has been an unexpected hit. With more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping in mid-October, the satirical love song to Chinese nationalism has topped the site’s charts for Taiwan and Hong Kong, its lyrics mocking Chinese Communist Party rhetoric about Taiwan while also taking aim at Xi Jinping and Chinese censors.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Hazmat Suits#Housing Compounds#Covid#Communist Party#The Beijing Youth Daily
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
MILITARY
AFP

Corgi killing by health workers sparks outrage in China

Video of Chinese health workers killing a pet dog with a crowbar after its owners were sent into Covid quarantine has sparked outrage, with social media users voicing concern about the extremes local authorities will go to enforce Beijing's zero-case strategy. The owners had been ordered to isolate themselves in a hotel after a Covid case was discovered in their apartment compound in Shangrao, Jiangxi province -- a typically uncompromising response by authorities desperate to eliminate outbreaks. The next day, health officials in hazmat suits entered their apartment, and security footage showed one of them hitting the woman's pet corgi in the head with a crowbar. "Even if they thought the doggy was a threat or it was carrying the virus, they should at least have given it a test first," the corgi's owner, who identified herself only as Ms Fu, told a Shanghai TV station.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
BBC

Zika virus: India's Kanpur city on alert after 89 cases reported

At least 89 people, including 17 children, have tested positive for the Zika virus in a district in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh. Kanpur's chief medical officer, Dr Nepal Singh, told Reuters there has been a surge in cases in the district. India reported its first confirmed cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

900 kg of live lobsters seized in Hong Kong

Hong Kong customs officers seized nearly 900 kilograms of live lobsters on a speedboat on Monday night, as authorities step up a crackdown on the smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into mainland China. On Monday night, 890 kilograms of live lobsters and about 930 kilograms of sea cucumbers were found on a double-engined speedboat trying to leave harbour on the south of Hong Kong Island under cover of darkness, according to Lui Siu-fai, a divisional commander with the city's customs department.
CHINA
International Business Times

Beijing Tightens Covid-19 Entry Rules Ahead Of Olympics

Strict new Covid-19 restrictions come into force in Beijing on Wednesday for visitors to the Chinese capital, requiring negative tests and dramatically cutting domestic flights as the city raises the drawbridge against the coronavirus ahead of the Winter Olympics. With less than 100 days to go to the games in...
SPORTS
EurekAlert

Tracking transmission of distinct SARS‑COV‑2 variants from China and Europe to West Africa

At the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, fears emerged that it would overwhelm the weak health systems in many African countries. However, it turned out that Europe and America had much higher incidences and fatality rates compared to Africa. Reasons for this may lie in the relatively young populations, previous viral infections and the warm climate. Nevertheless, SARS-CoV-2 affected all African countries and thus initiatives for a global distribution of vaccines were initiated. The genomes of viral isolates are continuously sequenced in most countries. The DNA sequences can be subjected to phylogenetic analysis to identify the origins of viral variants and to monitor the development and distribution of new variants which may be milder or in the worst case more deadly. Researchers from Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf have now unveiled distinct patterns of SARS-CoV-2 variants in a phylogenetic analysis of viral sequences from the West African countries- Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal. Prof. Dr. James Adjaye is the senior author of the study, published in Scientific Reports1. Bioinformatician Wasco Wruck is the first author of the paper.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

'Ode To The New Era': Chinese Communist Party's Historical Resolution Explained

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year. The 36,000-character document, published late Tuesday, is only the third such resolution to...
CHINA
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

A breakdown of 'Fragile', the viral pop song poking China

With more than 30 million YouTube views, the song "Fragile" has done something previously unthinkable -- become a commercial success while sending up China's authoritarian leaders. - Little Pink - To the uninitiated, "Fragile" sounds like any other saccharine ballad.
MUSIC
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

'The water is poison': Chinese activist spends life protecting polluted lake

Environmental activist Zhang Zhengxiang is almost blind, and lives in poverty -- but he has successfully faced down hundreds of companies on the banks of one of China's most polluted lakes. The 74-year-old strident campaigner has spent his life trying to protect the sprawling Lake Dian in southwestern China, challenging businesses to clean up their act around the local beauty spot and reporting those who pollute it. "When I was a child, we could see the bottom of the lake. When I was thirsty, I drank the water from the lake -- we used it for cooking," he said. "The water has become poison. We can't drink it, use it, or even touch it."
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy