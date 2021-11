Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie has welcomed the expected appointment of new manager Eddie Howe. Ritchie played for Howe at Bournemouth. After their draw at Brighton, he said: "I am not sure if it confirmed yet or what is happening but for me my time with him was fantastic, I loved every minute. We have a young hungry group here and I am sure he can bring out the best in them if he is appointed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO