CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany State to battle Miles on Saturday for SIAC football championship

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mApX0_0ctF0bLj00

Albany State University’s football team already has one victory over Miles College this season. A second this weekend will make the Golden Rams conference champions.

Miles hosts ASU Saturday at 2 p.m. for the SIAC Championship Game in Fairfield, Ala.

The teams played on Oct. 2, when the Golden Rams posted a convincing 31-3 victory — also in Fairfield. Miles led 3-0 after a quarter before ASU scored 31 unanswered points, 14 in the second quarter and 17 more in the second half.

Marcuis Fulks rushed for two touchdown and 63 yards in that win, while Cam Ward rushed for 112 yards and a score. Dionte Bonneau threw a TD pass to Joe Shorter for ASU’s first score. Meanwhile, the defense held Miles to 200 yards (90 passing, 110 rushing) and pitched a shutout over the final three quarters behind a standout performance from Stephan Pierre (12 tackles, 11 solos, one for loss, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry).

That “Dirty Blue” defense, ranked first in the SIAC, has played that way all season. The unit allows 5.2 points per game, a number aided by its six shutouts.

The defense is a big reason when ASU (9-1, 6-0 SIAC) carries a seven-game winning streak and a top-25 ranking by the American Football Coaches Association. The Golden Rams are third in the NCAA Super Region (Region 2) Division II poll.

Miles (6-4, 4-2) has played its best late in the season with a four-game winning streak. It has averaged 32.5 points during that span, which includes victories over Lane, Kentucky State, Edward Waters and Tuskegee.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

House votes to censure Gosar and boot him from committees

The House voted almost entirely along party lines on Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and take away his committee seats for posting an anime video depicting him violently attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Biden . Only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.),...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Sports
Fairfield, AL
College Sports
Fairfield, AL
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Fairfield, AL
Football
Albany, GA
Football
Albany, GA
College Sports
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Fairfield, AL
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse jury enters second day of deliberations

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are starting their second day of deliberations on Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The jurors spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and informed the court they would return in the morning to continue reviewing the case. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Ward
CBS News

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges

Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a motion on Wednesday to plead not guilty to contempt of Congress charges and waived his right to an arraignment. Bannon was indicted last week by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he did not appear for a scheduled deposition before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
161
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy