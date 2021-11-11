Albany State to battle Miles on Saturday for SIAC football championship

Albany State University’s football team already has one victory over Miles College this season. A second this weekend will make the Golden Rams conference champions.

Miles hosts ASU Saturday at 2 p.m. for the SIAC Championship Game in Fairfield, Ala.

The teams played on Oct. 2, when the Golden Rams posted a convincing 31-3 victory — also in Fairfield. Miles led 3-0 after a quarter before ASU scored 31 unanswered points, 14 in the second quarter and 17 more in the second half.

Marcuis Fulks rushed for two touchdown and 63 yards in that win, while Cam Ward rushed for 112 yards and a score. Dionte Bonneau threw a TD pass to Joe Shorter for ASU’s first score. Meanwhile, the defense held Miles to 200 yards (90 passing, 110 rushing) and pitched a shutout over the final three quarters behind a standout performance from Stephan Pierre (12 tackles, 11 solos, one for loss, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry).

That “Dirty Blue” defense, ranked first in the SIAC, has played that way all season. The unit allows 5.2 points per game, a number aided by its six shutouts.

The defense is a big reason when ASU (9-1, 6-0 SIAC) carries a seven-game winning streak and a top-25 ranking by the American Football Coaches Association. The Golden Rams are third in the NCAA Super Region (Region 2) Division II poll.

Miles (6-4, 4-2) has played its best late in the season with a four-game winning streak. It has averaged 32.5 points during that span, which includes victories over Lane, Kentucky State, Edward Waters and Tuskegee.