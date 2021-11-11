Pork and beans casserole is sweet beans & salty pork covered in melty cheese topped with a perfectly browned biscuit all baked in one dish. My nine year old is completely obsessed with this pork and beans casserole recipe. It hits all the notes – savory, sweet, cheesy. And major bonus,...
I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while "I Love Lasagna" floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
Let’s be honest for a second. While we all love the idea of collecting different cookbooks and trying a new recipe every night, it can be a daunting task. Save that short rib ragu for Sunday dinner. If you want to try something new on a weeknight, turn to viral TikTok recipes. The latest recipe people are obsessed with is ramen lasagna!
This moist meatloaf recipe is full of sweet caramelized onions and topped with a rich brown gravy. If you don't want to make homemade brown gravy, you can use a brown gravy mix. No worries! It'll still be delicious. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 1 hour. Total...
Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
This is one of my mom's recipes that is a family favorite. This easy 10-minute fudge recipe is perfect for the holidays and family gatherings. Combine butter, evaporated milk, sugar and salt in saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Bring to a boil. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
When I was a kid, the bottom drawer under the oven was the broiler. It had a broiler pan and that is where we would cook a steak or toast the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. Today, most ovens have a drawer under the oven, but it's not a broiler....
There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they're practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you're whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
