US October retail sales came in much better than expected. Industrial Production and capacity utilization data too were encouraging. This suggests that the US is much ahead of other Developed market economies as far as recovery is concerned. The output gap has almost closed. The data has reinforced the market's belief that the Fed is behind the curve. Fed member Bullard's comments were extremely hawkish. He said that the Fed should be more hawkish and should start balance sheet runoff immediately after tapering ends (i.e. the Fed should start reducing its balance sheet size by not reinvesting when existing treasury securities mature). Strong data and hawkish comments have translated into higher US nominal yields and Dollar strength, especially against low-yielding currencies. Euro has continued its decline against the Dollar as policy divergence seems imminent. 1.1250 is the next crucial support for the Euro. High Beta commodity currencies and EM currencies too have weakened against the Dollar. The Sterling has managed to hold on to its support at 1.34 as UK economic data and BoE governor Bailey's hawkish comments caused short-term UK gilt yields to spike.

RETAIL ・ 14 HOURS AGO