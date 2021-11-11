CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Indonesian tech firm GoTo raises over $1.3 billion in first close of pre-IPO funding

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, GoTo Group, said on Thursday it had raised more than $1.3 billion in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising, backed by investors including Fidelity International, Google and Tencent. Sources previously told...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO

Sono Group NV (NASDAQ: SEV), the parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares to the public at $15.00 per share. Sono Motors is developing the solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. It has reached more than 16,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Carlyle agrees to buy Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. buyout fund Carlyle said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Swiss industrial software firm AutoForm AG from private equity firm Astorg for an undisclosed amount. AutoForm, founded in 1995, provides engineering software for sheet metal forming simulation, primarily used in the automotive industry. Carlyle was...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on robust ad sales, AI

(Reuters) -China’s Baidu Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, helped by stronger advertising sales and demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products. A recovering domestic economy encouraged higher marketing spending, helping Baidu’s ad sales, even as it faces tough competition from e-commerce giant Alibaba and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Indonesian#Goto Group#Fidelity International#Tencent#Malaysian#Chinese#Primavera Capital Group#Middle Eastern#Alibaba Group Holding#Softbank Vision Fund 1#Lincoln Feast
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Crypto VC firm Paradigm debuts monster $2.5 billion fund

Paradigm, a crypto VC firm founded in 2018 by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, has closed its latest fund, and it’s a doozy. The firm announced a $2.5 billion venture fund, the largest crypto fund ever, shooting past the $2.2 billion crypto-centric fund Andreessen Horowitz announced this summer.
MARKETS
Reuters

Buyout firm Lightyear Capital raises $1.6 bln flagship fund

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Financial services-focused private equity firm Lightyear Capital has closed its fifth flagship fund at $1.6 billion, drawing in more money than it initially targeted as investors seek out specialist capital managers amid high valuations. The New York-based buyout firm, established in 2000 by former...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Fast Casual

Will Sweetgreen raise over $312M with IPO?

After announcing last month that it was going public this year, Sweetgreen updated its filing Tuesday, stating it expects to raise as much as $312.5 million in its initial public offering. Plans include offering up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood, known for commission-free...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $11.9 billion

NEW YORK — Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise more than $11.93 billion, the company said on Tuesday. The flotation ranks among the top 10 IPOs of all time in the United...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian IPO Puts Company Value At Over $77 Billion

The big news in the electric vehicle market this month is Rivian's initial product offering (IPO), filings for which have already revealed information about the automaker that we were formerly not privy to. Among these revelations is the news that Amazon owns a pretty big chunk of Rivian, more than most thought. We also learned that the EV-maker reserved stock for loyal customers for when it went public. That's turned out to be an even greater blessing for those customers than expected since Rivian sold shares in its IPO yesterday at $78 each, considerably more than was originally forecast.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Health tech firm Color's valuation hits over $4 bln after latest funding

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Health technology company Color said on Tuesday its valuation reached $4.6 billion after a recent $100 million investment, as venture firms continue to pour money into digital health businesses that saw service demand shoot up during the pandemic. The pandemic has supercharged the sector with healthcare...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Indonesian venture capital firm Alpha JWC closes $433M third fund

Alpha JWC, the Jakarta-based venture capital firm, announced today it has closed its third fund at $433 million. The company says this makes it Southeast Asia’s largest VC fund for early-stage startups and that it was oversubscribed, with an initial target of $250 million to $300 million. The third fund’s investors include the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC). The majority of LPs from Alpha JWC’s first two funds also contributed.
MARKETS
Insurance Journal

Canadian P/C Insurer Definity Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in IPO

Definity Financial Corp., the property and casualty insurer formerly known as Economical Mutual Insurance Co., is seeking to raise C$1.25 billion ($1 billion) in an initial public offering, following in the footsteps of other large Canadian insurers that have moved away from policyholder ownership to become public companies. The shares...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

African Fintech Giant Raises $150 Million in Funding Round Led by FTX, Firm Now Valued at Over $2 Billion

Chipper Cash, one of Africa’s biggest fintechs, recently concluded a Series C extension funding round in which it raised $150 million, a report by Techcrunch has revealed. According to the report, this latest funding round — which was led by Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX — comes barely six months after the fintech startup Chipper Cash was able to raise $100 million in the first Series C funding round.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

CarDekho Raises $250 Million in Pre-IPO Round

The largest car search platform in India, Cardekho, recently raised $250 million in what the company calls a pre-IPO round led by leapfrog investments. The funding bumps CarDekho above unicorn status with a $1.2 billion valuation. The company currently has a catalogue of more than 3,000 pre-owned cars for online purchases and hopes to expand with the new funding. Partner and co-head of South Asian investment for LeapFrog Stewart Langdon joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli firms raise $3 billion in record-breaking October

Israeli companies raised a record $3 billion in October, adding a few new firms to the country’s roster of unicorns. Topping the list is Orca Security, which raised $550 million in an extended Series C round led by Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore. The round boosted its valuation by 50 percent in just seven months to $1.8 billion.
BUSINESS
readwrite.com

Paytm Raises $1.1 Billion to Become on of Indias Top IPOs

Paytm raised $1.104 million in India’s largest ever anchor round in its initial public offering. This is as India’s most iconic startup ecosystem grows closer to listing on the public markets. Blackrock, GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board were among the investors that financed the anchor round. Paytm stated...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy