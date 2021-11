Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors restricted former player Kevin Durant to just 19 as they claimed a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Durant and Curry led the league in points per game going into the match and both sides are expected to be in the mix when the Finals kick off.And it was the Warriors and Curry who took the game, largely thanks to a third quarter where they put on 35 points to the Nets’ 18 with Durant missing all eight field goal attempts.Range = limitless 📍 pic.twitter.com/3E4PqiGfbJ— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November...

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO