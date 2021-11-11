NASA, SpaceX send 4 more astronauts to International Space Station

Related
Inverse
Look: NASA’s Mars rover just uncovered “something no one has seen”
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been on Mars for more than 200 days, and has gotten pretty familiar with the planet’s rocks. The robot has already zapped, drilled, and packed Martian rocks into its belly — and now it’s even revealed what’s beneath the surface of one of these rocks. Recent...
This week’s destroyed Russian satellite created even more dangerous space debris
Most space debris is concentrated in a low-Earth orbit. NASA ODPOA Russian missile smacked into Kosmos-1408, producing hazards that put the ISS at risk. Here's what we know.
Russia responds after debris from explosion caused emergency at International Space Station
Russia has responded after the US accused it of having endangered astronauts by triggering an explosion in space.It said that it had conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, which involved destroying an old and long-defunct Soviet satellite. But it denied that the test had ever put anyone in danger.It followed accusations from the US that the explosion had led to a vast debris field, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of satellite that could have collided with the International Space Station.Amid fear over what might happen if that debris cloud collided with the floating lab, the crew – both US...
Russia shoots down satellite in ‘debris-generating event': US Space Command
Russia has shot down a satellite in orbit over the weekend, the U.S. Space Command revealed Monday. The agency, in a statement provided to Fox News, said it is "aware of a debris-generating event in outer space. "We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to...
Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows
Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
scitechdaily.com
The Moon’s Top Layer Has Enough Oxygen To Sustain 8 Billion People for 100,000 Years
Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilization. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space...
US blames Russian test for space junk threatening space station
A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible.
Universe Today
“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew
Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
Russian satellite sends 'sea of debris' into space
A Russian satellite sent a ‘sea of debris’ into space Monday when it conducted a missile test that destroyed a satellite in orbit since 1982. The U.S., NATO and England criticized the action.
Russia rejects accusations of endangering ISS astronauts
Russian officials are rejecting accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike.
Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space
This week, Russia tested an anti-satellite missile on one of its own satellites, COSMOS 1408, and created a stream of debris that forced the International Space Station (ISS) crew to take shelter in their Soyuz and SpaceX Dragon capsules. The action has generated widespread international condemnation, including from the US Space Command, US State Department and UK Ministry of Defence. And rightly so; it was an irresponsible and menacing action in the context of recent progress towards global agreements on the responsible use of outer space. NASA condemned the “irresponsible and destabilizing” missile test, too, saying it had also placed China’s...
IFLScience
Russia Blows Up Satellite, Causing ISS Astronauts To Shelter From Debris
The Russian military has blown up one of their own satellites with a missile, creating space debris that poses dangers to everyone in orbit – including Russian astronauts currently on the International Space Station (ISS). On November 15, a ground-based missile was used to destroy Cosmos 1408, which launched in...
abc17news.com
The most powerful telescope ever built is about to change how we see the universe
It’s a moment that has been decades in the making. The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s premier observatory of the next decade, is scheduled for December 18 from French Guiana. The telescope has endured years of delays, including a combination of factors brought on by the pandemic...
Cosmos
New Russian satellite-killer produces decades of fallout
The International Space Station is going into lockdown every 93 minutes. Satellite operators are scrambling to see if their assets are at risk. All thanks to a “most irresponsible” Russian orbital weapons test. The world’s space agencies and industries went into high alert overnight and ground-based radars had begun issuing...
healththoroughfare.com
NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before
NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk
In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
Ars Technica
A routine Starlink launch turned into something otherworldly this weekend
By most measures, the Saturday morning launch of a previously flown Falcon 9 rocket seemed fairly pedestrian. After all, SpaceX had already launched 24 rockets this year, so adding one more Starlink satellite mission on top was no big deal. This has all become pretty routine. Moreover, the company had...
Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem
The Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon in which the amount of junk in orbit around Earth reaches a point where it just creates more and more space debris, causing big problems for satellites, astronauts and mission planners. Consider this scenario: The destruction of a dead spy satellite spawns a swarm...
dallassun.com
ISS crew told to hide due to threat of space debris
The International Space Station has been warned about space debris. Ground control in both Russia and the US ordered the crew to briefly hide inside their spacecrafts. The crew members were allowed to resume work after the debris - reportedly a part of a satellite - flew past the ISS.
scitechdaily.com
Must See NASA Images of the Week: SpaceX Launch, The Force Awakens, Dark Star-Hatching frEGGs
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer onboard, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer launched at 9:03 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost.
8 News Now
