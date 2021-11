A driver was killed after losing control of her car and crashing into a light pole along West Las Positas Boulevard on Thursday night, according to Pleasanton police. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a silver Toyota Avalon traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on West Las Positas Boulevard clipped the curb of the center median at a bend in the road east of Hopyard Road, flipped onto its driver's side and hit a light pole, according to Capt. Kurt Schlehuber.

PLEASANTON, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO