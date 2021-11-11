CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Amtrak To Require Reservations on Pacific Surfliner Trains For Thanksgiving

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sCCr_0ctEytxb00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - In hopes of managing anticipated increases in passenger numbers, Amtrak announced today it will require people to have reservations for Pacific Surfliner trains that traverse Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and other counties over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Reservations will be required beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 29. Amtrak officials said the requirement is aimed at managing capacity on the popular train route.

During that time, the Rail 2 Rail program will also be suspended. The program normally allows monthly Metrolink and Coaster pass holders to board Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes will still be accepted, but those pass holders will have to confirm each trip with a reservation.

Reservations can be made at Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or with an Amtrak agent.

Amtrak officials said additional cars will be added to trains when possible over the holiday period to increase available seating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

How Amtrak Train Travel Could Grow Under Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by the House late Friday. The bill is intended to invest in many aspects of American infrastructure, ranging from rebuilding rural bridges to reducing the climate change impacts of some transportation systems. One entity that’s...
TRAFFIC
Jalopnik

Amtrak's First New Acela Train Leaves Factory

The future of high-speed rail on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor seems to be getting back on track. The original generation of Acela trains was set to be replaced last spring after 20 years of use. After its introduction to revenue service was delayed a year, the first Avelia Liberty trainset departed Alstom’s Hornell, NY factory for delivery to Amtrak early this week.
TRAFFIC
Thrillist

Amtrak Is Getting a $66B Boost That Could Bring More Trains to Cities Near You

On November 15, 2021, President Biden will sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will give the country's transportation system a much-needed boost. A whopping $66 billion of the new bill will go toward passenger railway systems like Amtrak. This large amount of money will be the biggest...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Traffic
WWL-AMFM

Business: CSX warns against more Amtrak trains

CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern say the addition of Amtrak trains along the Gulf Coast would cause a “systematic failure” in their ability to provide freight service and would “devastate service to freight customers in the region.” But…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSLS

Second Amtrak train expected to arrive in Roanoke by spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Amtrak and Norfolk Southern are inching closer to a final deal to bring a second Amtrak train to Roanoke. You can expect a second Amtrak train to chug through Roanoke by spring of 2022. Michael McLaughlin with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority said the Roanoke route saw 220,000...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Passenger Trains#Metrolink#Pacific Surfliner#Orange San Diego#Coaster#Amtrak Com
Jalopnik

Amazon Delivery Van Cut In Half By Amtrak Train

Residents of the outlying communities west of Milwaukee might have to wait a little longer to receive packages from Amazon. An Amazon delivery van was bisected by an Amtrak train after the train collided with the rear section of the van at a railway crossing in Ixonia, WI. Thankfully, the driver of the van and everyone aboard the train was relatively unharmed after the incident last Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post-Bulletin

Amtrak train stopped in Red Wing for police incident

RED WING - There is an ongoing incident in Red Wing involving an Amtrak train, the City of Red Wing said in a press release Wednesday evening. The Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department are aware of the situation and working on an active scene. The train...
RED WING, MN
CBS LA

LA Metro Enrolling Riders In Low-Income Discount Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted a pop-up event at Union Station Wednesday to enroll low-income riders in its discounted fare program. After waiving bus fares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will again resume collecting fares on Jan. 10. However, it is now signing people up for its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program, which offers discounted weekly and monthly transit passes on Metro. Metro was holding a signup event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Union Station Wednesday. To sign up, users need a TAP card and proof of income. Medi-Cal, EBT, Social Security award, a check stub or tax return all qualify. People can also apply online. To be eligible, a family of four would need to make an annual income of $59,100 or less. Under the program, a monthly pass is $76. A weekly pass is $19. For more information on how to sign up, click here. In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
614now.com

Amtrak could introduce a passenger train line connecting Columbus with Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Dayton

Soon enough, we may be able to make the trip to Cleveland or Cincinnati without so much as stepping inside a car or an airplane. That’s because, according to Amtrak CEO William Flynn, the long-standing passenger train service could to introduce a network of interstate train routes with a line running from Cleveland to Cincinnati, with respective stops in Columbus and Dayton in between, if a recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is approved by President Biden.
CINCINNATI, OH
whdh.com

1 dead in crash between Amtrak train and vehicle in Vermont

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — An Amtrak train hit a vehicle at a crossing in South Royalton, killing the vehicle’s driver, police said. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as the sports utility vehicle was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates, police said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
VERMONT STATE
MotorBiscuit

“Boom” – An Amtrak Train Sliced an Amazon Van in Half

It’s not something you hear about every day. An Amtrak train barreled into an Amazon delivery van, slicing the Amazon van into two. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in the Wisconsin crash. Pictures of the accident aftermath show the cab of an Amazon delivery truck, sliced off from the rest of the van. Had the train hit just a little bit in front of where it did, the driver likely would not have survived. How does something like this happen? And how did the Amazon delivery driver escape death, or at least serious injury?
ACCIDENTS
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy