CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nationwide blood shortage may worsen if flu cases spike

By Mary Mays, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVxSG_0ctEyqJQ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a potential spike in flu cases this year, and it could exacerbate an already dire nationwide blood shortage.

Sherri McKinney, the regional director of communications for the American Red Cross, said the shortage of blood products is already having an impact.

“We do need all blood products, whole blood platelets, plasma, you name it,” she said. “There’s a shortage across the nation that’s causing hospitals to actually reconsider doing surgeries if they’re not absolutely necessary.”

McKinney added that donations by those who are sickle cell carriers are also very needed right now. Platelet donations are also in short supply. These blood products are used in emergency situations and for cancer treatments.

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

According to McKinney, this flu season has the potential to make things worse.

“We usually see a decrease during flu season with donations because of course, folks are either not healthy or trying to avoid getting the flu,” she said. “But right now, the concern is that if we see that decline with flu season on top of our already emergency blood shortage that we’re having throughout the nation, this could truly become even more dire than it already is.”

Dr. Ted Kieffer, the regional medical director at Blood Assurance, said that another reason they are concerned about flu season is that because older age groups tend to donate more often than younger groups, especially when it comes to platelet donations. If they are hard hit by the flu, there will be less blood to go around.

“They’re really the foundation for our continuous platelet supply. And if there’s a bad flu season, again, the older population is going to be impacted a little bit more,” he said. “And that’s really going to impact our platelet numbers.”

Kieffer also told WKRN that donations from all blood types are necessary. “We don’t care what blood type you are, we’ll find a use for you,” he said.

If you want to donate, you can make an appointment online with either the Red Cross or Blood Assurance .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Emergency blood shortage: Flu season may further impact Red Cross supply

As the holidays approach and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns about a potential spike in flu cases this year, it’s important that those who are eligible, healthy and feeling well make an appointment to donate blood or platelets. The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.
TONAWANDA, NY
CBS Philly

Rowan University Cautions Students After Spike In Flu Cases

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Students at Rowan University are being told if they feel sick, stay home. But it’s not COVID-19 that university leaders are most concerned about — it’s an upswing in flu cases. University officials say they’ve been offering the flu vaccine since September. Right now, they’re working to minimize the spike in flu cases. The peak of flu season is usually December through February, but within the last few weeks, Rowan University has seen a sharp increase — over 100 students have been diagnosed with the flu. “What’s abnormal was, that last year, we had no flu season,” Scott Woodside,...
GLASSBORO, NJ
wxxv25.com

Flu season threatens even larger blood shortage

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting a severe flu season this year and that could have a negative impact on the nation’s already struggling blood supply. According to the CDC, flu cases reached an all-time low last year due to masking, physical distancing, and shutdowns across the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Blood#Donate Blood#Blood Cancer#Wkrn#The American Red Cross#Blood Assurance
WLNS

Blood shortage? The upcoming flu season could contribute

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The CDC is warning about the potential spike in flu cases this year, and that could contribute to the existing problem of a national blood shortage impacting our country. The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood to combat the low supply. According to the CDC, flu cases reached an […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
New Jersey 101.5

NJ college urges flu shots after early spike in cases

Thanks to the pandemic cases of the flu were down in New Jersey last winter but it's roaring back on at least one college campus. David Cennimo, associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told New Jersey 101.5 the flu season was absent last year because of all the measures that were being taken against COVID-19.
COLLEGES
41nbc.com

Blood shortage continues, donors needed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The blood shortage is a continuing problem that unfortunately doesn’t seem to have an end. Holly Winner, Executive Director with the Central Midwest Georgia Chapter for the American Red Cross, says the blood supply is the lowest it’s been in a decade. “We currently need 10,000 extra...
MACON, GA
Hampshire Review

Blood donation, Covid developments and flu vaccine

There are upcoming blood drives in the area, as follows:. • Hope Christian Church, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16;. • Covenant Baptist Church, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21; and. • Burlington Fire Hall, from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Log on to www.redcrossblood.org or call...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
8 News Now

8 News Now

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy