El Paso, TX

Over 60 migrants found behind false wall in semi-truck traveling through Alpine

By Aaron J. Montes
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found over 60 migrants packed behind a false wall inside a semi-truck traveling through Alpine, Texas, on Tuesday.

Over 40 Mexican nationals and migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were behind two separate wooden walls drilled into metal brackets in the cargo part of the truck, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. Four were minors between the ages of 8 and 13 years old, according to authorities.

Border Patrol agents discovered the migrants passing through the Alpine Border Patrol checkpoint when the driver of the truck pulled up for an inspection. The driver, who is a U.S. citizen, faces federal charges for transportation of unauthorized migrants.

“Immigration checkpoints are an essential tool in the U.S. Border Patrol’s mission to protect our nation’s borders,” Sean McGoffin, the Big Bend Sector chief patrol agent said. “Transnational criminal organizations put profit over human life, often with devastating consequences.”

Agents learned three of the migrants found had been convicted of crimes and had already been removed from the United States as felons. The three had charges that included rape, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and crimes involving moral turpitude.

“That unscrupulous smugglers put lives in danger to support their criminal activity is reprehensible,” said Taekuk Cho, Acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso, Texas.

Draftdodger is gone
6d ago

Imagine that, and those same asswipes that transport them get "NOTHING" done to them in the long run. keep buying your million dllr wafer board homes dumbassses living right next to human trafficking a$$holes.

KTSM

EPPD identify victims in Shawver Park fatal shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Police Department (EPPD) have released the identities of the victims killed in last Thursday’s shooting in an Lower Valley Park. According to a Monday afternoon news release, 18-year-old Steven Lopez was killed, along with an unnamed 16-year-old male. Police add that 14-year-old female was injured in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

