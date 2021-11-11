ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Óscar Maúrtua today in Lima, Peru. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister...

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Vitorino and Deputy Directors General Pope and Daniels

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary Blinken met with Director General António Vitorino and the two new Deputy Directors General Amy Pope and Ugochi Daniels today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken congratulated the Director General on IOM’s upcoming 70th anniversary and welcomed the two Deputy Directors General to their new positions. The Secretary thanked IOM for its ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The Secretary and Director General Vitorino also discussed the need for more coordinated and cohesive migration management efforts in the Americas, including to address root causes of irregular migration. The Secretary highlighted reinvigorated U.S. leadership on humanitarian issues, particularly refugee resettlement, and the U.S. commitment to work with international partners to address shared migration challenges, including the impact of climate change on the movements of people.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi reaffirmed that the U.S-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the region, and globally. Secretary Blinken also congratulated Foreign Minister Hayashi on his new position and emphasized the United States’ commitment to working closely with Japan and other allies and partners to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Mekonnen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen today. Secretary Blinken expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and emphasized the urgency of taking concrete steps for peace. The Secretary reiterated his call for all parties to the conflict including the Ethiopian government to urgently and seriously engage in negotiations on a cessation of hostilities without preconditions. He underscored the need for immediate unhindered humanitarian access to northern Ethiopia and in support of all Ethiopian communities in need.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Environment and Technology Entrepreneurs in Uruguay

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with environment and technology entrepreneurs today in Montevideo, Uruguay. Deputy Secretary Sherman and private sector leaders from the renewable energy industry discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation on clean energy development in Latin America. Deputy Secretary Sherman recognized Uruguay, which generates nearly 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, as a leader in the use of renewable energy to address the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs.
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu today in Nairobi. In the meeting, they discussed regional issues, including the situations in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Secretary underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and stressed the need for all sides to enter into talks. On Sudan, the Secretary encouraged sustained regional efforts to restore Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government consistent with the Constitutional Declaration, lift the state of emergency, release all civilian detainees since the military takeover, and allow pro-democracy demonstrations to take place peacefully. The Secretary affirmed the commitment of the United States to the people of South Sudan and noted the need for Juba to cooperate in building peace and security. On Somalia, he stressed the importance of the completion of Somalia’s national elections by the end of the year and U.S. support for a restructured African Union-led mission to lead international security efforts post-2021.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with #AfghanEvac Representatives

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony R. Blinken held a virtual meeting yesterday with representatives of #AfghanEvac , an umbrella coalition of more than 100 self-organized groups of veterans, frontline civilians, social workers, attorneys, advocates, non-profits, Congressional staff, and private sector employees. The call...
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary of Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN SECRETARY OMAMO: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, from various media houses. We are delighted to welcome you to this press conference. My name is Raychelle Omamo. I am the cabinet secretary for foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and I’m delighted to be sharing this platform with my dear friend and colleague, the Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Excellency Antony Blinken. I wish to reiterate our warm words of welcome to the very strong delegation that you traveled with, Excellency, and to say how privileged and joyous it was for us to engage with you today.
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Ervin Massinga On Secretary Blinken’s Upcoming Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal

MR ICE: Thank you, Operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning, and welcome to our call today previewing Secretary Blinken’s upcoming travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. Here at the top, just a quick reminder this call is on the record today, but it is embargoed...
Secretary of State Meets with Egyptian Foreign Minister Amidst Continued Religious Freedom Concerns

11/11/2021 Egypt (International Christian Concern) – This week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington to discuss the alliance between their two countries, facing tensions over Egypt’s continued abuses of religious freedom and human rights. Although many expected human rights to improve in the north African country following the lifting of Egypt’s four-and-a-half-year long state of emergency, human rights have yet to improve, causing some alarm to U.S. officials.
John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
