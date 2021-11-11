Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Maúrtua

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu today in Nairobi. In the meeting, they discussed regional issues, including the situations in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Secretary underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and stressed the need for all sides to enter into talks. On Sudan, the Secretary encouraged sustained regional efforts to restore Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government consistent with the Constitutional Declaration, lift the state of emergency, release all civilian detainees since the military takeover, and allow pro-democracy demonstrations to take place peacefully. The Secretary affirmed the commitment of the United States to the people of South Sudan and noted the need for Juba to cooperate in building peace and security. On Somalia, he stressed the importance of the completion of Somalia’s national elections by the end of the year and U.S. support for a restructured African Union-led mission to lead international security efforts post-2021.

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO