It’s a big premiere few days going on in K-drama land as a bunch of dramas are arriving in short succession. The first is tvN Fri-Sat drama Happiness starring Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin. Despite the positive sounding title, it’s a dark drama involving the spread of an infectious disease and what looks like maybe a zombie-esque outbreak thereafter. Not sure how crazy zombie it will get ala Train to Busan or more isolated to various areas. The first episode premiered to 3.300% ratings which is higher than predecessor Yumi’s Cells by a whole percent but I’m not sensing this drama buzzing either domestically or overseas. Not sure if it’s the promotional circuit really not pushing it as hard as Jirisan, for example. It’s also competing this weekend with the finale episodes of One The Woman so that may mean we’ll have to wait until next week to see what audience this drama settles in with. Early reviews are good but I’m not hearing the usual raves and rants for either extreme opinion.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO