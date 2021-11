The 9-0-1 Florida Panthers and 8-0-0 Carolina Hurricanes met in Sunrise on Saturday in a historic contest. It was the first time in NHL history that two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games played each other. A win for the Hurricanes would make them just the third team ever to start an NHL season with 10 straight wins. A win for the Panthers would tie them with two other teams for the most points (21) in the first 11 games of an NHL season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO