Luke Combs has announced the cities and dates for several stadium gigs that he'll undertake in 2022 as part of a massive international tour. The newly-crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year is set to embark on his first-ever headlining stadium dates in 2022, announcing shows at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on May 21, Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 4 and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30 in a press release on Friday morning (Nov. 12), along with a slate of other dates for 2021 and 2022.

