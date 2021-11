With Green quarterbacking the Warriors defense, Wiggins has taken over the void left by Thompson as the guy who guards the opponent's best perimeter player. Defensive stats are something noisy and may not always tell the most accurate story but consider this: according to the BBall Index, Wiggins ranks in the top 10 in matchup difficulty — which is a calculation using player tracking data to determine how often a player spends defending players of different usage tiers.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO