Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Given their decentralized nature, cryptocurrencies are unbound by any central agency and can be traded round the clock globally. The prices in the cryptocurrency market fluctuate rapidly, continuously making it a challenge for the trader to profit from the price rise or drop. It is almost impossible for any trader to sit 24/7 and watch over the market. The experience would surely be dizzying!

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO