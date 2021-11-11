Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Hamilton Top November Rankings

We're nearing the end of the 2021 college football regular season, and top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft are getting their final chances to put up good game tape for evaluators. Of course, the pre-draft process is far from over, and there is still a lot of road until the first round begins on April 28. Conference championships, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, showcase events, the scouting combine, interviews and pro days all lie ahead. But every game counts, and we've seen some exceptional performances over the past month as prospects try to raise their stock. (Did you see Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson score four times on Saturday?)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO