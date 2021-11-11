Ball Arena now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re heading to a Nuggets or Avalanche game, get ready for some changes.

As of Wednesday, fans are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door.

Masks are still required at all times except while eating or drinking, a loosely enforced policy that has drawn criticism this fall.

“There was just no enforcement at all,” Kristy Morman said. “People who weren’t eating or drinking just didn’t have their masks on or just had them in their lap.”

Morman attended the Nuggets game on Monday night and said she was one of just a handful of people in her section wearing a mask.

According to Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the mask requirements will remain in place even with the new protocols.

“I just hope they do some enforcement of the mask policy because right now there’s nothing, absolutely nothing,” Morman said.

Morman said she has mixed emotions about the new protocols, knowing breakthrough cases are on the rise and people could still contract COVID within the 3-day testing requirement.

“That does make me feel a little bit better, knowing the people I’ll be surrounded by will have a vaccination or a negative test,” she said. “But I also fear that may make people take off their masks even more, because now they may be thinking I showed my vaccination card, now I really don’t need to wear a mask.”

