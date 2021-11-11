CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ball Arena now requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for admission

By Evan Kruegel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOrfn_0ctEuXat00

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re heading to a Nuggets or Avalanche game, get ready for some changes.

As of Wednesday, fans are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door.

Masks are still required at all times except while eating or drinking, a loosely enforced policy that has drawn criticism this fall.

“There was just no enforcement at all,” Kristy Morman said. “People who weren’t eating or drinking just didn’t have their masks on or just had them in their lap.”

Colorado woman climbs 14er during cancer treatment

Morman attended the Nuggets game on Monday night and said she was one of just a handful of people in her section wearing a mask.

According to Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the mask requirements will remain in place even with the new protocols.

“I just hope they do some enforcement of the mask policy because right now there’s nothing, absolutely nothing,” Morman said.

2 accused of trying to abduct 14-year-old girl at bus stop

Morman said she has mixed emotions about the new protocols, knowing breakthrough cases are on the rise and people could still contract COVID within the 3-day testing requirement.

“That does make me feel a little bit better, knowing the people I’ll be surrounded by will have a vaccination or a negative test,” she said. “But I also fear that may make people take off their masks even more, because now they may be thinking I showed my vaccination card, now I really don’t need to wear a mask.”

You can find more information on those protocols here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Mixed Emotions#Vaccinations#Kdvr#Nuggets
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy