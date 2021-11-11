Man ‘Likely Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’ To Head At Burbank Firing Range, Police Say

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man shot himself in the head at a Burbank shooting range Wednesday and died, prompting a police investigation.

Paramedics and Burbank Police Department officers were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the Firing-Line Indoor Shooting Range at 1060 N. Lake St. on reports of the shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found the man unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Sgt. Emil Brimway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin.

BPD detectives and forensic specialists conducted an investigation and determined that the man “likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot,” Brimway said. It was not immediately known whether or not the shooting was intentional.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call the BPD Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.

