ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Man ‘Likely Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’ To Head At Burbank Firing Range, Police Say

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Akakj_0ctEuKMg00

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man shot himself in the head at a Burbank shooting range Wednesday and died, prompting a police investigation.

Paramedics and Burbank Police Department officers were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the Firing-Line Indoor Shooting Range at 1060 N. Lake St. on reports of the shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found the man unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Sgt. Emil Brimway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released pending notification of his next of kin.

BPD detectives and forensic specialists conducted an investigation and determined that the man “likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot,” Brimway said. It was not immediately known whether or not the shooting was intentional.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call the BPD Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Exclusive: Missing For 3 Days, Patrick Bolden-Smith Discovered Back In Hospital And In Police Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two days after 26-year-old Patrick Bolden-Smith disappeared following discharge from County-USC Medical Center, where he underwent a mental health evaluation, he’s back in the hospital, but this time, his mother said, he’s in police custody. (credit: Theresa Bolden) “I’m just trying to understand how we got here, and how am I going to get him out of this situation,” said Theresa Bolden, the 26-year-old’s mother. Theresa flew in from her home in New Orleans late last week to pick up her son. She said he had no history of mental health issues, but was increasingly stressed, agitated and confused. So,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Sentenced To 11 Years For Killing Of Julius Rondez, LA Dept. Of Water And Power Employee

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in state prison for an attack that left a longtime Department of Water and Power employee in downtown Los Angeles dead after the 70-year-old victim had just finished his workday. Gerson Carrillo Torres, 25, pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to voluntary manslaughter for the July 2, 2019, attack on Julius Rondez. The victim was punched while walking in the 400 block of East Temple Street, near Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Rondez was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Searching For 3-Year-Old Noah Clare, Abducted In Tennessee And Last Seen In San Clemente

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare, abducted in Tennessee, after the silver Subaru he was believed to be traveling in was found in San Clemente. Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father, as the suspect. He faces charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. Police added that Noah’s 16-year-old cousin, Amber Lynn Clare, may be traveling with them. She has also been reported missing. Jacob Clare is believed to be armed and dangerous. CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911. ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 16, 2021
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS LA

Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills Neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Tuesday were actively searching for an armed man suspected for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills and Sunland-Tujunga neighborhoods of the San Fernando Valley after he was allegedly spotted trying to breaking into a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility. Surveillance video of an armed man who is believed to have committed multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley. November 2021. (Ring) Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the suspect is believed responsible for up to 10 break-ins at homes and businesses dating back to Oct. 19. At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Long Beach Police Officer Chris Zamora Found Dead In Substation Parking Lot Of Apparent Suicide

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is mourning one of its own who was found dead of an apparent suicide, reportedly in front of one of the department’s substations. Chris Zamora, 44, was found dead in his vehicle Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The coroner has not yet ruled on the manner of death, but Long Beach police said their officer had died from an apparent suicide. We are heartbroken over the passing of one of our officers, who was found deceased from an apparent suicide on Saturday Afternoon. Please keep our officers' family, friends,...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Officer Alejandro Castillo Charged With Filing False Report In 2019 DUI Arrest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges he lied about a man driving under the influence in 2019. Alejandro Castillo, 49, and a 13-year veteran of the LAPD, was charged with one count each of felony filing a false report and perjury, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Castillo has been relieved of his police powers, according to the LAPD. According to Gascon, Castillo stopped a man driving in the Hollywood area on Oct. 18, 2019 for allegedly making an unsafe left turn. The driver was given a sobriety...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Married Couple Found Fatally Shot Inside Moorpark Home

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people both of whom were 91 and married. The bodies were located inside a home in the 11100 block of Broadview Drive in Moorpark just before noon Saturday. It was there that deputies responded to a call from a man reporting two bodies at the location. Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased, identified as a married couple. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Deputies said there were no outstanding suspects. The cause and manner of the deaths was still under investigation.
MOORPARK, CA
CBS LA

Authorities Probe Shooting In L.A. That Left Man In Critical Condition

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in L.A. that left a man in critical condition. The incident unfolded in the 1600 block of Firestone Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. Sunday. It was then that authorities arrived and located the victim, who had been shot. The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call authorities at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Cbsla#Burbank Police Department#Sgt#City News Service
CBS LA

‘Wannabe Boy Band’ Wanted In Series Of Device Thefts From Stores In Brea, Fullerton, Ontario

BREA (CBSLA) — Police in Brea want to say “bye bye bye” to a series of thefts they say were committed by a quartet of young males in Orange County. Surveillance images of the four suspects at a Spectrum store inn Brea were released Monday. Police say they released several phones from security holders. LOOKING TO IDENTIFY: This wannabe boy band used force to remove devices from the Brea Spectrum store, and committed similar thefts in Fullerton/Ontario.😡If you have info, contact Det. Schmaltz at todds@cityofbrea.net.#BreaPD #itsanoforme #byebyebye #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/uxayyAgHjG — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) November 16, 2021 “This wannabe boy band used force to remove devices from the Brea Spectrum store, and committed similar thefts in Fullerton/Ontario,” a tweet from Brea police said. The four suspects are believed to hit a total of four stores, including locations in Fullerton and Ontario. Police did not provide a description of the suspects, but they all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s with dark hair. The suspect vehicle appeared to be a silver Toyota Sequoia. Anyone with information about their identities or the crimes can contact Detective Todd Schmaltz at todds@cityofbrea.net.
BREA, CA
CBS LA

Boy Wanted In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Rosemead Missing

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Saturday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old boy who went missing in South El Monte and is also a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred last week in Rosemead. Mariano Coc went missing from his South El Monte home on Nov. 7, the sheriff’s Temple station reported. Detectives also believe that he may be the victim of a crime. Coc was the last person seen with a 2009 black Nissan Altima with a gray bumper that was involved in a fatal-and-run crash Monday in Rosemead. It occurred...
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Man Killed In Santa Monica Hit-And-Run Crash On Pico Boulevard

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A search is underway Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in Santa Monica. The crash happened on Tenth Street and Pico Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived following a call of a crash, they located the male victim. The caller who reported the crash was a second driver who potentially struck the victim after the initial hit-and-run. “It is especially upsetting. I sadly predicted that something sad was going to happen with the new asphalt on Pico. Drivers here are doing 55 on a 35 on a normal day,” said Ross, a resident. “Now with the new asphalt, we see people doing 70. It’s too fast. It is insane.” The crash remains under investigation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

2 Men In Their 20s Killed In Double Shooting In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly double-shooting in Compton. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton. When authorities responded, they located two individuals who had been shot in a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Javier Carachure Menchaca. The men, both of whom were initially suspected to be in their early 20s, died at the scene. Prior to the deadly shooting, deputies learned there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location. Deputies believe both incidences are related. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Authorities Apprehend Suspect In La Puente After Pursuit With LAPD

Sky2 aerial footage of officers setting up the perimeter at a La Puente home. The suspect, wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon and pursuit, fled into the home on foot. (Photo Credit: CBS) DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were involved in a nearly six-hour standoff with a pursuit suspect who bailed on foot following a chase that ended in La Puente. He was apprehended at 7:45 p.m., finally surrendering to the authorities, including a K-9 unit and a SWAT team, that set a perimeter around the La Puente home. The pursuit began on Sunday afternoon at around...
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley, Ventura County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers pursued a suspect from the San Fernando Valley into Ventura County Monday morning, which the chase finally coming to an end in Moorpark. Nov. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit with a Nissan sedan carrying two people began sometime before 9:20 a.m. It wound its way onto surface streets in Granada Hills, before making its way onto the westbound 118 Freeway. It continued into Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and then Simi Valley, where the suspect then jumped onto the 23 Freeway. A little after 9:50 a.m., a CHP patrol cruiser conducted a PIT maneuver on the car, bringing it to  a stop on the southbound 23 Freeway near Olsen Road. Both the male driver and the female passenger peacefully surrendered. It’s unclear what prompted the chase, or whether the car was stolen.  
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Silver Lake Crash Knocks Out Power To Hundreds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A crash into a power pole in Silver Lake Monday morning knocked out electricity to hundreds of customers. Nov. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred at 4:45 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street. According to Los Angeles police, a truck careened into a power pole, sparking a fire. L.A. Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the blaze. Its unclear if anyone was hurt. The truck was empty, prompting investigators to believe the drive ran from the scene, police said. As of 7 a.m., 2,922 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers were without electricity. It was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 Suspects Wanted In Florence-Area Stabbing On Blue Line Train

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was stabbed on a Blue Line train Monday, and authorities say they are searching for three suspects in the Florence area. (credit: CBS) The stabbing happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the train near Florence and Graham Avenue. The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The train has been stopped at the Florence station, where authorities are on the scene for the investigation. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$1 Million Worth Of Meth, Cocaine, Fentanyl Seized By Huntington Beach Police

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl worth about $1 million have been seized as part of an investigation into drug trafficking out of Mexico, Huntington Beach police said this week. (credit: Huntington Beach Police Department) Huntington Beach police detectives say they started investigating the Mexico-based group last month after learning of their drug supply distribution into Orange and Los Angeles counties. Two men, ages 21 and 29, were arrested Tuesday in the city of Bell. When they were arrested, police say one of the men was in possession of 20 pounds of methamphetamine, prompting detectives to search his home, where more drugs and at least two handguns were found. In all, police seized 317 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl. The seizure has an estimated wholesale value of more than $1 million, Huntington Beach police officials said. The names of the two men were not released. Because of the ongoing investigation, police said no further details would be released at this time.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Driver Captured After High-Speed Pursuit Through LA

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested in the city of Bell following a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several Los Angeles freeway Thursday night. Nov. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit began at around 9 p.m. when Los Angeles police tried to pull over the suspect for reckless driving in the area of Normandie Avenue and 52nd Street in South L.A. When he refused to stop, a chase ensued, winding its way across several freeways, including the 10, 70 and 5 Freeways. Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit made its way into downtown L.A. and then Boyle Heights, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually surrendered on the 710 Freeway in the city of Bell at around 9:15 p.m. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if his vehicle was stolen. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD: 3 Teens On Discord Behind Swatting Calls At BLM LA’s Melina Abdullah’s Home, 30 Other Incidents Across The Country

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group on the chat platform Discord was found to be behind swatting calls at the home of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah, and dozens of other bomb threats and swatting incidents across the nation, the LAPD said Friday. According to the LAPD, the main suspects have been identified as three juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16, living in Medina, Ohio; Yonkers, New York, and a U.S. citizen living overseas in the country of Cyprus. “Subjects were using advanced software, overseas servers, and privacy tools to hide their electronic trail,” the LAPD said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Rise In Violence At LAUSD After School Police Cutbacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the three months since Los Angeles Unified School District students have been back on campus, a CBS2 News investigation found concerns about increased crime since the school board defunded the police department. (credit: CBS) One-third of the school police budget was cut as part of the “defund the police” movement. Officers aren’t stationed at schools, and some parents are worried about safety. The videos obtained by CBS2 Investigates reveal what some parents are troubled about. One video shows a 15-year-old girl knocked to the ground and allegedly assaulted by students outside the school. “I’m like what happened to my daughter?...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
83K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy