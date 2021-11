We should be freaking out more about Russell Westbrook. By “we” I mean you. I am already freaking out about Russell Westbrook quite a bit. For some of us, it’s a way of life. Freaking out about Russell Westbrook is to me what horse whispering is to a horse whisperer. It’s the thread that connects me to the universal essence. Robert Redford will (possibly) never play me in a movie, but if he does, he will be wearing a cowboy hat and staring at the severe beauty of the pale Montana sky while he murmurs, “26 points … 11 assists … 12 rebounds … on 37 percent shooting … my God, creation is marvelous.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO