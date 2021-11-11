Empathy-Building Masterclasses

Explores empathy across geographic, political, and racial divides based on interviews of rural and urban Minnesotans. Location: Park Square Theatre | Historic Hamm Building. The production investigates the power and limits of empathy in a deeply fractured world. This will be Full Circle’s first live, in-person and fully-staged production since 2019! After two years in development and two online readings, The Empathy Project by Stephanie Lein Walseth is finally hitting the stage. Directed by Claribel Gross, this fully staged production of The Empathy Project features a cast of nine: Song Kim, Dominique Jones, Shanan Custer, Oogie_Push, Siddeeqah Shabazz, Kim Vasquez, Peter Colburn, Marci Lucht, and Joshua C. Larson. It also features original compositions by Paul Damico-Carper, and choreography by Mary Harding. Designers include: Tom Mays (lighting design), Mina Kinukawa (set design), Khamphian Vang (costume design) and Quinci Bachman (sound design). Who should you bring? People interested in reaching across fences to get to know their neighbors and themselves a little better; those who like asking questions and listening deeply.
