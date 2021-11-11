West Mead anticipates no tax hike in budget

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Residents can expect no tax increase for 2022 based on the discussion of next year’s budget at the township’s monthly meeting Tuesday.

Supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary budget, which projects general fund revenues of $1.53 million and expenditures of $1.6 million for 2022. The revenue shortfall will be made up using remaining funds carried over from 2021, according to supervisors Chairman Don Bovard. The preliminary budget projects an ending fund surplus of $660.

Approval of the final 2022 budget is expected to take place when supervisors meet for their Dec. 14 meeting.

Expenses for 2022 are expected to be $293,000 more than the current year, but the increase consists mostly of a $262,615 pass through of federal coronavirus relief money. That amount will be transferred to the township’s newly created ARPA COVID capital reserve fund, which takes its name from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal relief measure passed in March.

Secretary-Treasurer Jill Dunlap compared the transfer to moving funds from one checking account to another. The reserve fund, she added, serves the dual purpose of providing a better interest rate than the general fund and making it easier to track spending of the federal funds, which can only be used for certain COVID-related expenses.

“It’s a lot easier to track what it gets spent for,” she said.

The general fund budget also projected expenditures of $483,000 for roads and equipment, up $34,000 from 2021. The largest portion of the increase was a $20,000 payment for a new backhoe purchased last year. In purchasing the $111,000 backhoe, the township borrowed $60,000 from its capital reserve fund, a sum that will be repaid in equal installments over the next three years.

While the roads budget is up over the previous year, it did not include “some things we’re hoping to someday have,” noted Supervisor John Shartle, who also serves as the township’s roadmaster. Topping the wishlist, he added, is a shed to store anti-skid material out of the elements. “We’re probably one of the only ones that don’t have a house to put their anti-skid in,” Shartle said. “It makes it difficult.”

The township’s state liquid fuels fund started 2021 with nearly $142,000 but is projected to be down to about $32,000 by the beginning of next year due largely to expenses of $230,000 for state contract work that brought overall liquid fuels fund expenses for 2021 to nearly $360,000. With state contract work greatly reduced for 2022, those expenses are projected to drop to $250,000 next year.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.