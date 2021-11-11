Magic's Franz Wagner: Grabs six steals in loss

Graham finished Tuesday's loss to the Suns with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals, three rebounds and three turnovers. Graham was nursing a hip injury coming into the game, but he saw his regular workload (34 minutes) in a game the Pelicans controlled until blowing a big lead in the second half. As has been the case throughout Graham's career, he's capable of providing viable points, assists, threes and steals contributions, but fantasy managers will have to live with a very poor field goal percentage -- he's down to 36.9 percent FG on the season -- and volatile turnover rate.
