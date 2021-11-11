CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Franz Wagner: Grabs six steals in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wagner finished Wednesday's 123-90 loss to the Nets with 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2...

www.cbssports.com

jerryratcliffe.com

Turnovers, poor shooting doom Cavaliers in 67-47 loss at Houston

Virginia ran into a buzz saw on its first road trip of the season, as 15th-ranked Houston built an early lead and cruised to a 67-47 win on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (1-2) trailed by as many as 16 points across the opening 20 minutes, with 14 of Houston’s 36 first-half points coming off of 12 Virginia turnovers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
Franz Wagner
NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden On Warriors' Win Over Nets: "They’ve Pretty Much Had Their System For Years. They Just Basically Got Some Guys Implemented Into Their System. They Looked Great Tonight."

The Brooklyn Nets faced a big challenge on Tuesday night, trying to beat the best team in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors landed in Brooklyn set to make a statement and left the Barclays Center with a 117-99 win. Stephen Curry went off once again, scoring 37...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Snags four steals in loss

Graham finished Tuesday's loss to the Suns with 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals, three rebounds and three turnovers. Graham was nursing a hip injury coming into the game, but he saw his regular workload (34 minutes) in a game the Pelicans controlled until blowing a big lead in the second half. As has been the case throughout Graham's career, he's capable of providing viable points, assists, threes and steals contributions, but fantasy managers will have to live with a very poor field goal percentage -- he's down to 36.9 percent FG on the season -- and volatile turnover rate.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Four steals, two blocks in loss

Temple finished Tuesday's loss to Phoenix with eight points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, two blocks, two assists and a rebound. The veteran wing had a nice night on the defensive end, but his box score is somewhat of an anomaly, as he'd recorded just three total blocks and two total steals in five previous appearances. Temple has typically been limited to 15 or so minutes off the bench thus far, but he was able to grab a few extra minutes Tuesday with Brandon Ingram (hip) out.
NBA
NBA

Franz Wagner is Quickly Becoming an NBA Defensive Ace

ORLANDO - A surprise to some might be Franz Wagner’s offense. He’s averaging 14.9 points, third most among rookies, on 49.5 percent shooting overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range. But as advertised, Wagner’s defense has been superb. Opponents are shooting 38.4 percent from the floor and 25 percent from...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Cole Anthony: Struggles from field in loss

Anthony had 13 points (4-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. Anthony has scored in double digits in each of his nine appearances this season, but he's been prone to have up-and-down outings when it comes to his efficiency and shooting percentages. Even though he's one of Orlando's most reliable scoring threats, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging 18.7 points per game so far, he's also shooting just 41.8 percent from the field. He's been effective from deep, though, making 40.3 percent of his treys to date.
NBA
FanSided

Orlando Magic: Could Franz Wagner be the franchise cornerstone?

If you haven’t been watching the Orlando Magic at all this season, then a quick look at their standings would have you believe that this year has started like most others over the last decade – more losses than wins, and no clear superstar talent emerging to take them out of the doldrums.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Swipes four steals in loss

Porter totaled 11 points (5-14 Fg, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Lakers. Porter struggled once again from the floor but salvaged his night with more than adequate peripheral production. Much like his running-mate, Jalen Green, Porter is going to battle through inconsistent shooting all season long. Thankfully, he has the ability to contribute elsewhere and it appears as though his playing time is locked in, even when his shot is not dropping.
NBA
The Staten Island Advance

College men’s basketball: Wagner opener has a nice ring to it

They unveiled a banner Tuesday night and handed out rings in recognition of the Northeast Conference regular-season championship Wagner College won last season. Then the Seahawks got busy showing the first full-sized crowd — announced attendance of 1,924 — to attend a game at Spiro Center since February 2020 why they are the preseason pick to win the NEC Tournament as they rolled to a big halftime lead and kept Hartford at arm’s length in a 77-59 season-opening victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Grabs 16 rebounds in loss

Capela scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT) and added 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Nets. Capela has been dominating the glass recently, as he was able to record his third consecutive double-double and notch a season-high in rebounds. The 27-year-old's scoring numbers have stalled this year, as he is now averaging just 10.3 points compared to 15.2 last season. If Capela can be a consistent scoring threat, he will be a double-double threat each time he steps on the court.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Magic

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much. Even without Jakob Poeltl,...
NBA

