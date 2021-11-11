Magic's Franz Wagner: Grabs six steals in loss

Anthony had 13 points (4-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. Anthony has scored in double digits in each of his nine appearances this season, but he's been prone to have up-and-down outings when it comes to his efficiency and shooting percentages. Even though he's one of Orlando's most reliable scoring threats, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging 18.7 points per game so far, he's also shooting just 41.8 percent from the field. He's been effective from deep, though, making 40.3 percent of his treys to date.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO