Michigan State

Michigan AG apologizes for drinking too much at Michigan-Michigan State game

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an apology on social media Wednesday after admitting she drank too much alcohol at the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Oct. 30.

Nessel posted her message on Facebook, saying she had consumed drinks, including two Bloody Marys, at a tailgate gathering and then started to feel ill during the game.

“My staff has pleaded with me to hire a crisis-management PR firm,” Nessel wrote on Facebook. “Instead, I thought I would just share the events which transpired that fateful day.”

Nessel said she consumed the alcoholic drinks on an empty stomach and posted a photograph of herself appearing to be inebriated during the game, WJBK reported.

“Much to my surprise, MSU tailgates tend to have more alcohol than food, so I thought it seemed like a good idea to eat two Bloody Marys since as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad,” Nessel wrote. “As it turned out, this was not a brilliant idea. Also, I might be a terrible bartender.

“I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents (polling consistently shows ‘Roman showers’ to be unpopular among most demographics).”

Nessel noted in her post that her communications director, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, died on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported. Nessel said she would normally seek advice from Rossman-McKinney but was unable to do so this time.

“I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times,” Nessel wrote. “My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see.”

Nessel added that she was helped up the stairs and was put in a wheelchair “to prevent me from stumbling in the parking lot.” She added that she had a designated driver who took her home.

Nessel, the state’s top law enforcement official, was elected attorney general in 2018, according to The News.

©2021 Cox Media Group

