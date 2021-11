DUQUESNE (KDKA) – One person was killed in a pedestrian crash in Duquesne this morning. Just after 6 a.m., a vehicle struck two adults at Duquesne Boulevard and Hoffman Boulevard. First responders found two people who had been hit. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Reports The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. Homicide detectives are investigating the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO