ORLANDO – In their most recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Orlando Magic laid out the blueprint for their path to success. Even with moments of their youth and inexperience popping up throughout the game, the Magic remained locked in on their principles at both ends of the floor and stuck to their game plan. That resulted in Orlando going on a 20-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter, setting the tone for a final frame where the Magic would outscore the opposition by a 24-point margin on their way to a 115-97 road triumph.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO