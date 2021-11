Safe to say that there were some Twitter users who were not sad to see the Houston Astros lose to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. The Houston Astros made it to three World Series in the past five seasons, but their number of Commissioner’s Trophies remains at one. Despite an admirable comeback in Game 5 in Atlanta on Sunday, the Astros lost to the Braves by the score of 7-0.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO