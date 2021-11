The 2021-22 season has started in a terrific way for the Golden State Warriors. The record is 8-1, and the team seems ready for another championship run. While Stephen Curry is going to be again one of the main contenders for the MVP and Draymond Green will also be included in the conversation about the DPOY award, the key player for the Warriors’ success is Andrew Wiggins.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO