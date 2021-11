The Google Pixel 6 series launched recently, featuring the company’s Tensor SoC, an all-new design, the latest version of Android, and much more. We later saw that the company was working on Android 12L, which we managed to get our hands on before Android 12’s full release. At the time, we learned that the update would bring several new features for foldable devices, including a dual-pane UI for the notifications shade, settings, and lockscreen, a dedicated taskbar, and more. It was expected that these features were added in anticipation of the company’s Pixel Fold that has been in the works for two years. Unfortunately, a new report suggests that the Pixel Fold has now been canceled.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO