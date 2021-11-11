CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile in custody after attempted robbery in Fairborn

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
FAIRBORN — One juvenile suspect is in custody after a reported robbery at a CVS in Fairborn Wednesday evening.

According to the Fairborn Police Department, officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at the CVS on North Broad Street around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say investigations revealed a suspect passed a note to a worker at the CVS pharmacy demanding prescription medication.

Officers confronted the suspect as he ran from the scene.

A short foot chase ensued and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

The Fairborn Police Department is asking anyone who has further information related to this to call (937) 754-3000.

