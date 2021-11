After a game of momentum swings and key turnovers, Northern State saw its playoff hopes dashed after a 36-34 loss to NSIC foe Bemidji State on Saturday in Aberdeen. The final score is as close as the game was, as the deciding play of the game came at the last seconds off the clock, after a Hail Mary attempt from NSU quarterback Hunter Trautman was intercepted by Bemidji defender Jake West.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO