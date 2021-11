Steam Deck delayed by a few months has officially been confirmed by Valve and shares the reason for it in a new statement. Valve was quick to post on the official website that the launch of the most-anticipated handheld PC has been delayed to February 2022. They apologized for the delay and revealed that they really were working on ways to make the initial shipping date work, but there have been so many global supply chain issues and then there was the material shortages.

