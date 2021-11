Kevin Kruger can tell the start of the regular season is drawing closer just by listening to his team. The nonstop din of chatter and wisecracks that usually permeates any team gathering — film sessions, breaks in practice, etc. — has dwindled significantly since UNLV played its second and final closed-door scrimmage over the weekend. With no exhibition contests lined up, the next date on the calendar is the season opener against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO