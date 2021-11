Editor’s note: Former Newport Mayor Steve H. Goetz Sr., 73, of Cold Spring, passed away in October at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood. Steve was a retired Director of Materials Management with Shriners Hospital in Cincinnati, the former Mayor of Newport, and a member of the Shriners and the Royal Order of the Jesters. Steve had a BS Degree from Whiskey University and was an Adjunct Master Bourbon Taster. He was also a member of the band “Three Old Guys With Guitars.” Ken Rechtin was his friend and gathered with Steve and others for “Newport Has Beans Lunch.” This is Rechtin’s remembrance of Steve, yet another of the lunch group to leave the group behind.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO