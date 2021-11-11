CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Robert Soderberg: Risk-based, business-minded and business enabling

By Maria Henriquez
securitymagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdtalem Global Education Inc. is a workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of nine institutions and companies, including the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School...

www.securitymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
securitymagazine.com

Actionable tips to create a business cybersecurity plan

Not all disasters are created equal. Tornados call for sheltering in a basement away from windows, floods call for finding higher ground, and fires mean leaving the building altogether. Depending on the nature of the incident, the instructions for immediate safety and recovery are vastly different. The logic behind these protocols is obvious, so why are security plans so often switched, confused, or ignored in cyber disasters?
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Shrinking cyber budgets are leaving businesses at risk

The cyber budgets of enterprises rose by less than 1% during the pandemic, according to their cyber budget holders. This left cyber spend stagnating at an average of around £18 million ($24.9 million) for the 2021 financial year. This is despite the fact that 61% reported having suffered a major cyber incident in the past three years.
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Businesses are underestimating risk in the digital age

Employees across Europe are aware of the potential disasters that can arise as a result of risky cyber behavior, but many are still happy to take such risks, a new report from Iron Mountain reveals. The information management services company recently surveyed 11,000 employees in 10 countries across the EMEA...
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Four Reasons Why Application Security is an Enabler for All Businesses

Despite the growing evidence of the criticality of application security, many businesses continue to remain unaware and unsure of its benefits. Since it is often discussed in terms of security breaches, legal costs, non-compliance and regulatory fines, the business opportunities that app security offers are often overlooked. As a result, businesses tend to view web app security as merely an overhead cost or as a matter of compliance. In reality, however, it is an enabler for businesses of all kinds and sizes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamberlain University#Edupristine#Oncourse Learning#Walden University
securitymagazine.com

Why cyber risk assessments should be a part of your business strategy

Every day brings with it the news of yet another company falling victim to a cyberattack. The costs the affected businesses face are enormous: lost critical data, stolen assets and damaged reputations. But despite these very real threats, company leaders may resist committing the necessary resources to prevent them. After...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Enabling a sustainable future for the business community

Recent research has shown that fewer than one in four of the world’s largest companies are on track to meet basic climate change targets and that Europe will miss its 2030 climate goal by 21 years. Although there are an increasing number of net-zero corporate commitments and government targets, there is a lack of real direction for business leaders as to how these targets can be met. Governments and industry need clear, practical guidance to meet their net-zero ambitions. Standards can play a key role in providing that guidance and thereby accelerating our progress.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Data access strategy helps hotels on- and offboard employees

Village Hotels is a lifestyle hotel brand with over 30 locations across the United Kingdom, offering meeting facilities, workspaces and leisure activities alongside guest rooms. With around 2,500 employees at any given time and a high turnover of employees synonymous with the hospitality sector, the internal Human Resources and Information Technology (IT) departments were struggling to effectively manage the onboarding and offboarding of employees, as well as the ongoing management of business critical data.
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Enabling Data-Driven Decision-Making To Give Businesses A Post-Pandemic Competitive Edge

Deepak is the Co-Founder & CEO of TO THE NEW, a leading Digital Tech company and one of the fastest-growing technology companies, globally. Data is the new reality of the current age. As the Covid-19 pandemic clutched all businesses under its tight grip, there has been a drastic change in communication and decision-making. The role of data in organizational decision-making increased by leaps and bounds. Though data and analytics have always been critical to a company's success, the pandemic drove everyone to step up their data efforts, functioning as a sort of wake-up call.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
securitymagazine.com

Ethical hackers reduce $27 billion in risk during COVID-19

Bugcrowd released its annual Inside the Mind of a Hacker ’21 report, which provides CIOs and CISOs insight on ethical hackers and the economics of security research. New findings indicate a startling shift in the threat landscape, with 8 out of 10 ethical hackers recently having identified a vulnerability they had never seen before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

Businesses Must Embrace Circular Economy Practices and Enable Greater Consumer Adoption to Build Resilience for the Future

Businesses must adopt circular economy models to meet consumer demands and mitigate future supply chain risk. As consumers become more discerning and more demanding of businesses to be responsible, they’re pivoting towards companies that engage in circular practices. According to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, Circular economy for a sustainable future: How organizations can empower consumers and transition to a circular economy, more than seven in ten consumers want to adopt circular practices, such as reducing overall consumption (54%), purchasing more durable products (72%), and maintaining and repairing products to increase product life (70%).
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Securing multi-cloud environments: Why DIY privilege access management doesn’t work

Organizations are moving to multi-cloud environments in droves, largely because the cloud is fast, agile and powerful. But is it secure? Inherently — no. Just like on-prem, multi-cloud environments have significant security risks that must be addressed if your goal is to supercharge your team’s productivity while keeping your organization and your customer’s data safe. But doing so is no small feat.
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

Minnesota IT Services bolsters cloud security

Minnesota IT Services (MNIT), the state information technology agency, aims to defend the over 5 million Minnesota residents from cyber threats. Today, Minnesota supports more than 2800 applications that promote Minnesotan’s health, safety, natural resources and education. “Minnesota IT Services manages the information technology security practices for the state of...
MINNESOTA STATE
securitymagazine.com

2021 BlackBerry Security Summit roundup

This year, on October 13th, the BlackBerry Security Summit 2021 took place — fully virtual. Keynote speakers included a range of BlackBerry organizational leaders across specialties, from Cybersecurity and Threat Detection to Product Management and Engineering. Additionally, the annual conference included other industry thought leaders from many companies, including Google, Deloitte, Electra and Car IQ. Whether you’re a cybersecurity executive, security/IT professional or Internet of Things (IoT) industry leader, this year’s conference had something for everyone.
SOFTWARE
homehealthcarenews.com

Investors Shifting Their Focus to Value-Based Care Businesses

In 2021 alone, a handful of investment organizations have launched with the objective of operating within the value-based care space. The existence of these companies exemplifies how businesses in value-based care are increasingly becoming attractive commodities.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

The Biggest Pension Fund Is Taking on More Risk: Is Your Pension Next?

The board of California Public Employees Retirement System (known as CalPERS) approved an investment policy change on November 15 to use borrowed money and alternative assets to reach its investment-return target. Valued at $495 billion with two million members, CalPERS is the … Continue reading → The post The Biggest Pension Fund Is Taking on More Risk: Is Your Pension Next? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Eliminate the growing pains from your security strategy

Security best practices have shifted — and too many organizations missed the memo. The widespread adoption of cloud computing and remote work arrangements have rendered a traditional, perimeter-based security approach obsolete. A company’s applications and data are no longer confined within the four walls of a data center, allowing users and devices to join your network from anywhere, at any time.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy