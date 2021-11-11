CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC. Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique...

www.newsbtc.com

NEWSBTC

Qredo: A New Approach to Decentralized Digital Asset Custody

Since the birth of cryptocurrency, thefts and other malicious behavior in this field have never stopped, investors and companies need to constantly deal with all kinds of risks in digital assets trading process. According to the media reports in recent years, nearly 99% of the large-scale cryptocurrency thefts happened because of unauthorized access to a private key, or the outright theft of the private key, which leads traders to centralized custodian from self-custody. But the main issue of centralized custodian is that it deprives the traders of control of their digital assets, as they have no access to the private key of the wallet, which is under the control of the custodian. Even with the multi-party computation (MPC) implementations, there is still counterparty risk crypto world needs to face.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Binance 's Road To Compliance Continues With A List Of Rights For Crypto Users

After a few scares, Binance 's offensive moves start. Regulators around the world surrounded the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization. Their lawyers were working overtime. There were pitfalls all around. A few months later, Binance is the one setting the rules. They're the ones inviting the regulators to the castle. They're trying to set the tone and define what a fully compliant cryptocurrency exchange is.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

From on & off Chain Trading, Why Element Add 0x V3 (BSC, Polygon) Protocol

News from the Element team, Element NFT Marketplace will officially support NFT trading on two additional chains by the end of December, and NFT trading options will become even more diverse. Based on the current NFT market perspective, NFT is starting to move from digital to real assets and demand...
MARKETS
#Stf#Usdt#Structure Finance#Defi#Cryptocurrencies
NEWSBTC

Crypto as a Primary Source of Income for Artists

With the skyrocketing prices of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year, cryptocurrency can be a lucrative source of primary income for artists. StarCoin is aiming to help artists seize this moment, maximize their revenues and increase their autonomy. StarCoin is the first cryptocurrency that offers a crypto-backed record label to artists.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

BNBMatrix: Daily ROI based Binance Smart Chain Dapp with Returns Upto 234%

Blockchain has been taking over the world. Currently, one of the hottest and most rewarding platforms happens to be DeFi tools. With so many different projects getting launched every day, it's difficult to find something with promising quality and easy to understand. This is where we get to 'smart contracts'. However, the possibilities of smart contracts are endless, and they are by far the most exciting thing about DeFi.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Litentry Blockchain Offers Massive Potentials to Crowdloan Investors

The blockchain industry is an ever-evolving world and Litentry is at the forefront of this revolution. Litentry intends to create a truly decentralized identity aggregation solution that will power web 3.0 applications. Its blockchain architecture is advanced and has witnessed massive growth due to its application in different sectors. Litentry...
MARKETS
The Guardian

Finance Manager

We have a fantastic opportunity for a part-time Finance Manager to join our client's leadership team, helping support the CEO to set the finance strategy. The charity is a thriving organisation and one of the most established refugee and migrants' organisations providing services in London, but focusing on south and southeast London boroughs.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Finance Assistant

We are an industry-leading performance marketing agency based in the heart of London's West End. We're an exciting company that provides cutting edge digital strategy and solutions for clients across Theatre, Music, Fashion and E-Commerce. After a period of rapid growth, we are now looking for a skilled Finance Assistant to join the team.
BEAUTY & FASHION
aithority.com

AscendEX Announces a $50 Million Series B Raise Led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC

AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform, has announced the close of a $50 million Series B raise led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, with participation from Jump Capital and Alameda Research, as well as Uncorrelated Ventures, Eterna Capital, Acheron Trading, Nothing Research, and Palm Drive Capital. Imperii Partners served as an exclusive financial advisor to AscendEX in support of the Series B fundraise process.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

DeFi, CeFi and institutions: AscendEX's $50M raise highlights ambitions beyond exchange business

Global cryptocurrency and financial platform AscendEX recently concluded a $50 million Series B fundraiser that was backed by some of blockchain's biggest venture funds, putting the company on track to bridge the gap between centralized finance and the budding world of DeFi. In an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph, AscendEX's head of Business Development Shane Molidor and Wes Kaplan, the platform's director of Marketing and Pperations, talked about the company's growing value proposition beyond the crypto exchange business and highlighted the role of institutional investors in fueling innovation in the industry.
MARKETS
missouri.edu

The future of finance

From machine learning to the importance of Cushing, Oklahoma, Trulaske College of Business professors are bucking conventional wisdom with their research. Professors in the Finance Department at the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business are publishing research that's shaping the future of investing and trading. Here's a look at four researchers and their findings.
COLUMBIA, MO
Brookings Institution

How the structure of global aid and development finance is changing

COVID-19 has delayed plans and progress worldwide, especially in developing countries, where complex challenges existed even before the pandemic. For these countries, external finance—particularly development assistance—has been a source of support for economic transformation, and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To understand how to address financing needs emerging from this unprecedented crisis, we need to look at the evolution of the global aid architecture over the past two decades.
ECONOMY
Kenosha News.com

From Cryptocurrency to Cash: How to Bank Your Digital Coin

This article provides information for educational purposes. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend specific investments, including stocks, securities or cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency, the blockchain-based digital currency that has captured the interest of investors and financial service firms alike, has a challenging problem. It can be...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Mrweb Finance Releases Its Game Changer Cross-Chain Bridge

After a successful launch of its cutting-edge platform, Amaswap, Mrweb Finance continues to deliver its promises. The company has recently announced the public launch of its Token Bridge, one of the best of its kind. According the company, this new product is going to be a game changer in the crypto space.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Generate High Returns in Yield Farming with BNBMatrix

With Binance Smart Chain offering numerous possibilities to earn profits, Smart Contract happens to be the rising star. One of these opportunities happens to be Decentralized Applications (or Dapps) that seek to take advantage of the PoS (Proof of Stake) abilities of the BSC network. Lately, there have been new...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Plummeting Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Show Investors Are Not Ready To Sell

Bitcoin exchange reserves are a good way to gauge investor sentiment in the market. It can show when investors are ready to sell, meaning that they believe the asset has hit an overvalued point. Likewise, it can show when investors are holding on to their bags and expecting the price of the digital asset to rally. The latter has been the norm going on four months now.
MARKETS

