Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

Since the birth of cryptocurrency, thefts and other malicious behavior in this field have never stopped, investors and companies need to constantly deal with all kinds of risks in digital assets trading process. According to the media reports in recent years, nearly 99% of the large-scale cryptocurrency thefts happened because of unauthorized access to a private key, or the outright theft of the private key, which leads traders to centralized custodian from self-custody. But the main issue of centralized custodian is that it deprives the traders of control of their digital assets, as they have no access to the private key of the wallet, which is under the control of the custodian. Even with the multi-party computation (MPC) implementations, there is still counterparty risk crypto world needs to face.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO