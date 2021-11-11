CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Is Expanding Its Appeal to Japanese Filmmakers, Says Sakamoto Kaata (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHcmH_0ctEoHMP00

Netflix aims to increase its appeal to Japanese filmmakers as the streaming giant engineers a pivot towards local production and feature movies, in particular. Theatrical releases of Netflix’ Japanese films are among the options.

The company’s initiative was this week highlighted by the signing of iconic “Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu to direct a big budget feature for the streamer as well as a series on which Kore-eda will be showrunner and co-director. Titles were not announced in either case.

“We have only announced Kore-eda at the moment, but we are already developing things with a lot of great creators, legendary filmmakers and young filmmakers. It’s very diverse,” Sakamoto Kaata, Netflix VP of Japanese content told Variety . He was speaking on the sidelines of the two-day Netflix Japan Festival 2021 in which the company this week provided updates , release dates and introductions of new shows covering a total of 50 projects.

“We span series, films, and unscripted TV. But [the pivot to film is because] very simply lots of audiences love watching films,” said Sakamoto. He positions the company’s Japanese film strategy as being in line with its production and distribution of films by leading U.S. names, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Kore-eda, whose films have been optioned for remake by Spielberg, underlines that association with quality.

Earlier this week, analysis firm Media Partners Asia said in a report that new and library anime titles drive almost half of Netflix’s current consumption in Japan .

Sakamoto suggests that the company also offers Japanese filmmakers a means to overcome the distribution problems that many face. Given the size and structure of the local market, the Japanese industry historically prioritizes local concerns over international sales. Japanese theatrical releases of non-studio titles, non animation titles can take many months of build-up and yet still be limited.

“Films going to festivals and then finally go into theaters [is the traditional way]. But Netflix has global viewing reach. That is very attractive for so many creators,” Sakamoto said. “We have many schemes. Some may be co-productions. Some we will own [as originals]. It depends on the project and story.”

Nor is Netflix ruling out theatrical releases, something that has been a controversial topic for the streamer in other countries, including France and the U.S. “Theatrical releases are possible for some projects. We will do day-and-date. But our main focus will remain our Netflix service.

Japanese films on the current slate include: “We Couldn’t Become Adults,” directed by Mori Yoshihiro which is immediately available and the previously announced “Asakusa Kid” about Beat Takeshi (aka Takeshi Kitano) which uploads from Dec. 9, 2021.

“Love Like the Falling Petals,” from Toho Studios, will be available from March 2022. Directed by Fukagawa Yoshihiro, the film is an adaptation of a best-selling romance novel “Sakura no you na boku no koibito” by Keisuke Uyama, that caught fire on TikTok.

Another romancer, without a release date, is “A Blueprint for Love.” The film is a remake of Korean hit film “Architecture 101” and will be made with a mixed Japanese and Korean cast. To date the only cast disclosed is Yamashita Tomohisa.

Production is underway on “Once Upon a Crime,” an animated feature based on the novel Akazukin, Tabi no Tochu de Shitai to Deau by Aito Aoyagi, in which Little Red Riding Hood becomes a detective. It is directed by Fukada Yuichi with production credits going to Credus Inc. and a production committee.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the live-action feature film of Sunrise’s “Gundam,” with Legendary Entertainment producing, Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“Kong: Skull Island”) directing and Brian K. Vaughan penning the script.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ben Stiller to Direct and Co-Star With Cate Blanchett in ‘The Champions’ Movie Adaptation

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett are teaming up to turn the 1960s espionage television series “The Champions” into a movie. In addition to acting, Stiller is directing the upcoming film adaptation. Blanchett is producing through her company Dirty Films, and Stiller is producing through his label Red Hour Productions. Additional producers include ITV Studios America and New Republic Pictures. “The Champions” movie, paying homage to the TV show from Dennis Spooner, follows three United Nations agents whose plane crashes into the Himalayas. Upon being rescued by an advanced civilization secretly living in Tibet, they are granted enhanced intellectual and physical abilities. When...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takeshi Kitano
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Regina King, David E. Kelley Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Regina King and David E. Kelley are teaming to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full” as a Netflix limited series, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes. In the series, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “A Man in Full.” King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
Screendaily

Altitude’s Hamish Moseley to join Netflix as director of distribution (exclusive)

Leading UK distribution executive Hamish Moseley will join Netflix as director of distribution at the start of 2022, after eight years at Altitude. From a UK base Moseley will manage theatrical distribution throughout EMEA. He will report to the streamer’s head of distribution Spencer Klein and reunites with David Kosse, Netflix’s VP of international film, with whom he worked briefly at Momentum Pictures.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Netflix Vp#Media Partners Asia
Register Citizen

Netflix Orders New Mo Amer Stand-Up Special and Scripted Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Mohammed “Mo” Amer are expanding their partnership through a new stand-up special and scripted comedy series, Variety has learned exclusively. “Ramy’s” Ramy Youssef co-created the scripted series with Amer. A24 is producing both projects. More from Variety. Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils Plans to Expand Japanese Content With Feature Films

Netflix on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its stale of Japanese titles with a slew of ambitious projects and collaborations with top creators and talent during its Japan Festival 2021. Throughout the two-day event, the streaming giant is expected to reveal further details about 50 new titles. Day one...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Exclusive Interview: Using NFTs for Fan-Funding in Filmmaking

Interviews with Jennifer Esposito and leaders in NFTs and the film industry. It’s been an outstanding week in NFTs for cinephiles with two NFT drops from two of the greatest living film directors. David Lynch’s continuing search for truth in the sea of consciousness has led him to a new...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Meena Harris’ Merch Company Phenomenal Expands Into Entertainment (Exclusive)

Phenomenal, the media and merchandising company founded by Meena Harris, is making a move into the entertainment space, hiring former Universal executive Juliet Liu as head of content and entertainment, and Regina Lee as head of development for film & TV. Phenomenal was founded with a clothing and merchandise line, and subsequently expanded into impact marketing campaigns with the launch of Phenomenal Productions last year. With its move into entertainment, Phenomenal will continue to focus its lens on content and partnerships that center women and historically excluded communities. “It is honestly happening much more quickly than we planned, which is very exciting,” Harris...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
New Haven Register

Zoya Akhtar to Direct 'The Archies' Comic Book Adaptation for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Comic book characters Archie Andrews and his friends are set for an Indian film version on Netflix. Acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will direct a coming-of-age, live action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics, which are hugely popular...
MOVIES
Variety

Julie Bowen to Star in and Executive Produce NBC Comedy Put Pilot in First Look Deal with Universal Television

Julie Bowen, the actor who starred as Claire Dunphy in “Modern Family,” has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television for her production company Bowen & Sons. She is partnered with Rachael Field, who associate produced “Modern Family,” on the banner. Under the deal, Bowen has a put pilot commitment for a currently untitled single-camera comedy that she will star in as Lulu Wallace, a public relations professional who loses her business in her divorce and goes home for the first time in a decade to help her father, an aging magician, save the Magic Manor from cancellation. Steve Basilone writes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Oscars Odds: 2022 Edition

When “Tick, Tick … Boom!” hits theaters today, it could represent Netflix’s best hopes for taking its annual push for Oscar glory to new heights. A musical drama starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” is currently seen by Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis as having a high chance at being nominated for the 2022 Best Picture award. And as of this writing, the film garnered just about an 80% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Hoop Dreams’ Scripted Drama Set as Lena Waithe’s First Project in New Warner Bros. TV Deal

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions — the company the actor/writer/producer founded with Rishi Rajani — now has an exclusive, multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. At WBTVG, Waithe and Rajani will develop television projects for, according to the announcement, “all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the five broadcast networks.” Hillman Grad’s previous deal was with Amazon Studios, but moved to WBTVG after a “highly competitive situation.” The terms were not disclosed. Waithe’s first project in the new pact will be to develop “Hoop Dreams” as a scripted drama, with Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (“S.W.A.T.”) set to executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sails Astray With $3.3 Million China Opening Weekend

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” didn’t manage to catch a swift current in its China debut, drifting to a slow $3.3 million first three-day weekend, according to data from the Artisan Gateway consultancy. The Maoyan data platform currently estimates it will gross a total of just $6.19 million. The adventure tale has clearly lost steam since its simultaneous release in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ in July, and even Dwayne Johnson’s star power hasn’t helped the park attraction vehicle paddle to farther reaches in the “Fast & Furious” franchise-loving country. Instead, the local parodic thriller “Be Somebody” took the lead, earning $19.9 million in...
MOVIES
Variety

Federation Entertainment Sets Up U.S.-Based Management, Production Company Animal Federation

Federation Entertainment is expanding its global presence with a new management and production company, Animal Federation. The new outfit will be led by producers Juan Solá (“Extinction”) and Nacho Manubens (“La Casa de Papel”) and talent manager Adil Chamakh. The Spanish-born trio have all lived in Los Angeles for a number of years and have experience of navigating European and American talent and productions. Their client base includes Isabella Ferreira (“Love Victor”), Alice Pagani (“Baby”) and writer/director Lluis Quílez (“Bajocero”). Led by Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan, Federation Entertainment already boasts offices in Paris, Los Angeles, Madrid, Berlin, Rome and Tel-Aviv. In August,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Colombia’s 64-A, Spain’s Latido Strike Premium Series Production-Sales Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

Two of the highest-profile independents on the Spanish-language movie scene, Colombia’s 64-A Films and Spain’s Latido Films, are teaming to develop, produce and distribute premium TV and platform series. Playing to their complementary expertise, Latido and 64-A will co-develop and co-produce titles, with 64-A overseeing physical production and Latido spearheading distribution. Much of 64-A and Latido’s first development slate will be presented to potential partners at MipCancun, which kicks off Tuesday evening in Mexico, running Nov. 16-19. Designed by 64-A founder Diego F. Ramírez and Juan Torres, Latido Films director of sales, the production alliance builds on the partners’ collaboration on two of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy