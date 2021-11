Two major vaccination policies announced by President Joe Biden on November 4, will strengthen the fight against COVID-19 despite continued, loud resistance from the right. “Any elected Republican not standing against vax mandates is in bed with some donor special interest and every single one of them deserve to be called out, primaried, defeated and unseated,” posted inland resident Tomi Lahren to twitter. “I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that happens. Let’s go Brandon.”

