CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House touts clean energy, transit, rail projects in sprawling infrastructure bill

By Jacob Fischler
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBeq2_0ctEo8V700

WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday offered details about how money from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill would be spent, emphasizing the pending law’s potential to add clean energy capacity.

Department of Transportation officials highlighted the $1.2 trillion bill’s record funding for public transit like buses and subways, as well as for Amtrak. They framed the commitments as a way to bring greater equity to disadvantaged communities and address climate change.

Energy officials said the money to be doled out by that agency will create jobs while delivering cleaner electricity to more Americans.

“With the investments from the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said, “we’re going to finally begin building an energy system that’s fit for the 21st century, with innovations that allow us to lead a global clean energy market.”

A bipartisan House vote last week sent the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk. The White House was central to the bill’s passage and Biden is expected to sign it, but it has not yet become law.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Energy and Transportation officials made no firm commitments on when money from the bill would flow to states. Funds from existing programs would come faster than from programs created by the bill, they said.

Officials from both agencies said more details would be worked out in the next six months.

“S​ome of it will go out sooner,” said Granholm, a former governor of Michigan. “Hopefully within the next six months you’ll start to see some activity, particularly with respect to roads and those formula dollars, and then some of it will be longer term.”

Climate change, equity

​​Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg highlighted portions of the bill that the administration hopes will fight climate change and improve equity in historically disadvantaged communities.

The $90 billion in funding for transit represented a record and would help both goals, Trottenberg said. The funding would allow transit agencies to swap out 10,000 fossil fuel-powered buses for those that run on battery electricity or other lower emissions fuels.

Transit also helps provide lower-income communities with access to jobs and services.

The level of funding would be “transformational” Trottenberg said, and would have major effects on systems outside the large cities where transit is readily available.

“As someone who’s worked on transit issues, a $90 billion investment in transit agencies is going to be transformational,” Trottenberg, a former New York City transportation official, said. “Those dollars are going to make a big difference in smaller and rural and tribal communities.”

Some line items in the bill include less funding than earlier proposals.

For example, the new Reconnecting Communities program meant to help reverse the effects of highways and other transportation projects that have isolated some neighborhoods will receive about $1 billion, down from $15 billion proposed in a bill earlier this year sponsored by U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, (D-Md.).

Transportation Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Christopher Coes and Transportation Deputy Undersecretary Carlos Monje said state and local transportation agencies could use other funding in the bill to meet the goals of the Reconnecting Communities program.

Other transportation items in the bill include:

  • $66 billion for Amtrak to address the maintenance backlog and create new passenger rail corridors.
  • $17 billion for ports and waterways. Officials hope that funding will help ease supply chain problems.
  • $25 billion for airports. Portions of the airport and port funding will be used to counter the effects of pollution and environmental degradation in nearby communities, Trottenberg said.
  • $13 billion for road safety, including a new $6 billion Safe Streets for All program within DOT that will focus on people who walk or bike.
  • Funding to renovate 10 of the nation’s most economically important bridges.
  • $7.5 billion to create a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. The Energy Department lists about 51,000 charging stations in use now.
  • $65 billion for upgraded energy transmission systems.

Clean energy projects

Other portions of the infrastructure package are aimed at bolstering a range of clean energy and energy-efficiency projects across the country, primarily through $62 billion that will be distributed to states, cities, tribes and others by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Granholm emphasized those projects — aimed at overhauling how the country produces, stores and transmits energy — would lower electricity costs, reduce pollution and create new opportunities for workers.

“We not only get a country using more and more clean energy, meaning less carbon pollution, obviously cheaper energy bills, cleaner air, better health outcomes, lower health care costs, particularly for low-income households, and especially within communities of color, but these investments are going to deliver jobs, jobs and more jobs,” she told reporters.

The legislation includes money to help train American workers for those jobs in new energy technologies.

As with the transportation funding, the energy dollars will be distributed through a mix of formula-driven funding, which administration officials said will give some certainty to states and localities on the amount of money they can expect to receive, as well as through competitive grant programs.

The energy section of the pending law includes:

  • $21.5 billion in funding for clean energy demonstrations and research hubs focused on carbon capture and clean hydrogen. It includes money specifically for projects in rural areas and economically hard-hit communities.
  • $11 billion in grants for states, tribes, and utilities to boost the resilience of electric infrastructure against extreme weather and cyberattacks.
  • $7 billion to improve the supply chain for batteries, including sourcing and recycling critical minerals.
  • $5 billion to replace thousands of diesel-powered school buses with electric buses.
  • $3.5 billion to reduce energy costs for low-income households through the Weatherization Assistance Program.
  • $750 million for a new grant program to support energy technology manufacturing projects in coal communities.
  • $500 million for energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements at public school facilities.
  • $550 million in the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program and $500 million in the State Energy Program to provide grants to cities and states to develop and implement clean energy programs and projects.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post White House touts clean energy, transit, rail projects in sprawling infrastructure bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony at the White House packed with some 800 supporters, heralding what he said was a “truly consequential” spending bill that will improve Americans’ day-to-day lives. But Democrats also emphasized that there is more to come — a […] The post Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
Ohio Capital Journal

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Walking across a rusted, rural New Hampshire bridge that's been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014, President Joe Biden touted his big, just-signed infrastructure bill, vowing it will have a meaningful impact in Woodstock. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Transit Systems#Energy Efficiency#Amtrak#Americans#The White House#Energy And Transportation
freightwaves.com

From safety to technology: Rail initiatives in infrastructure bill

From positive train control to passenger rail, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed Monday by President Joe Biden covers a gamut of safety, capital improvement funding and technological initiatives aimed at bolstering freight rail. Rail-related provisions included in the $1.3 trillion bill, according to the Association of American Railroads,...
TRAFFIC
blogforarizona.net

House Democrats Expect To Pass the American Families Plan (Reconciliation Bill) This Week

The Associated Press reports, White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week:. President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
White House
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
865
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy