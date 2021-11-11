CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Suffers Through Prison Drama 'Mayor of Kingstown': TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Did you ever, when you were a little kid, used to think that maybe you could do something in life that makes you happy?,” Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky asks a friend. Mike’s staring into the middle distance and holding a beer. He completes his thought with a glum ponderousness: “And then...

Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Is the Show Filmed in Michigan?

“Mayor of Kingstown” town is a fictional U.S. setting in Michigan, but it’s based on show co-creator Hugh Dillon’s hometown. Dillon, who also stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, is a prominent force behind the show. While “Yellowstone” is filmed in Montana, “Mayor of Kingstown” has an American feel, but there’s no real Kingstown, Mich.
MICHIGAN STATE
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Yellowstone Dips, Mayor of Kingstown Solid

Yellowstone remains one of the biggest shows on TV. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 managed 7.49 million total viewers and a 1.48 demo rating in live+ same day metrics. Last week, Yellowstone returned at 8.38 million viewers and a 1.62 rating for its first hour, and 7.84 million viewers and a 1.49 rating.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

From Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where brothers Mike (Jeremy Renner, who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Mitch (Kyle Chandler) are the local power brokers between the inmates in prison and those that are paid to keep them incarcerated. In a town that must maintain a balance of corruption and inequality to survive, the definition of justice is bent to the point of being unrecognizable.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Loves the Show's Christmas Setting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting into the Christmas spirit. Way back in 2013, Marvel dabbled in holiday settings with Iron Man 3, a film that simply took place during the Christmas season. Hawkeye, the new series on Disney+, is steeped in holiday vibes and Christmas traditions. It's a full-on Christmas series, a fact that couldn't make star Jeremy Renner any happier.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Mayor of Kingstown: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Mayor of Kingstown TV show stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Kyle Chandler. The story follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. There are seven prisons within a 10-mile radius and Mike McLusky (Renner) is at the center of the action. He’s a conduit between the incarcerated and the outside world. He works with the city’s unofficial Mayor, aka his well-connected brother and business partner, Mitch (Chandler). Their younger brother, Kyle (Handley), is a police detective. Their mother, Mariam (Wiest), teaches inmates and is not happy with her sons’ business.
TV SERIES
The Staten Island Advance

‘Yellowstone’ creator premieres ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ drama this week: How to watch, stream, date, cast, trailer

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the Wild West series “Yellowstone,” is debuting another thrilling series. “Mayor of Kingstown” premieres on Paramount+ Sunday, Nov. 14. The drama follows the McLusky family, described as power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, where “the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry,” according to the streaming service. The series explores ways law enforcement treats prison inmates, including authorities orchestrating the violent deaths of criminals they don’t want to see stand trial.
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

‘Mayor of Kingstown’; ‘Adele One Night Only’; ‘Yellowjackets’; ‘Riverdale’: TV This Week

“Adele One Night Only”: The pop star performs, and sits down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. ( 8:30 p.m. Sunday, CBS; stream on fuboTV and Paramount +) “Mayor of Kingstown”: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Dianne Wiest star in a drama, co-created by Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), a corrupt town, a family and struggles for power. (Watch the premiere on the Paramount Network at 9 p.m.; the series will be available to stream Sunday on Paramount +)
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Mayor of Kingstown Based on a True Story?

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ is an action-packed crime show that revolves around the McLusky family that controls the prison town of Kingstown, Michigan. In particular, the show focuses on Mike McLusky and his brother, Mitch, who are power brokers in a town that runs on its for-profit prisons. As the McLusky family tackles various challenges — from violent mobsters to desperate prisoners — the gray area between what’s right and what’s wrong takes center stage. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the prison drama sees Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler in central roles.
POLITICS
Den of Geek

What Is a Mayor of Kingstown Anyway?

Growing up in Kingston, Ontario, Mayor of Kingston co-creator Hugh Dillon was surrounded by incarceration. Sometimes called “the prison capital of Canada”, Kingston was home to as many as 10 penitentiaries at its peak, including the imposing Millhaven Institution maximum security facility. “When you pass the guard towers when you’re...
POLITICS
tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Cast & Creators on the Inspiration Behind the Gritty Drama (VIDEO)

Meet the McLusky brothers of Mayor of Kingstown, “fixers” in fictional Kingstown, Michigan, where seven prisons are the berg’s main business. The trio keeps the peace between cops, criminals, and everyone in between by making off-the-books deals. A natural in the business is the oldest, charming, gregarious Mitch (Kyle Chandler). More reluctant is the middle child — the “mayor” of the title — Mike (Jeremy Renner) who always wanted to get out of town and do something else with his life but kept getting pulled back. (“It’s a selfless job,” Renner told us.) The youngest is Kyle (Taylor Handley), a cop, who has ambitions that lie somewhere in between.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Review: MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Is Another Great Series From Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has created a new series for Paramount+ titled Mayor of Kingstown. I think Sheridan is an incredibly talented storyteller; most the the projects that’s he’s developed as a writer and director have been great, and I’ve had high hopes for Mayor of Kingstown. It’s a series that I’ve been looking forward to watching, and I recently had the opportunity to watch the first two episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Jeremy Renner Roasts Paul Rudd and Himself in Hysterical Post

Once an Avenger, always an Avenger. That includes all the humor and good times commonly seen with the infamous cast from Marvel’s “Avengers” films. Both Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have roles in the Marvel Universe. Renner plays Hawkeye and is even getting his own Disney+ show, which comes out on November 24. Rudd plays the hilarious con-man turned superhero in “Ant-Man.”
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Jeremy Renner Talks Watching ‘Hawkeye’ with His Daughter

Weeks ago, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jeremy Renner about his two new shows: “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Hawkeye.”. “Hawkeye” is coming out just in time for the holidays. He said, ‘It’s a really wonderful kind of event, a holiday kind of thing, which I’m really excited about. It’s something I can watch with my daughter, which will be interesting. I can’t wait.”
TV & VIDEOS
