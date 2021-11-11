CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Redistricting process remains ‘fluid’ in joint committee

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLuZm_0ctEnSrN00

The first meeting of Ohio’s joint committee on redistricting included quickly-compiled testimony on transparency and accountability, and little else on how the process will continue.

The Senate Democrats presented their map , with some changes they say they made to even out population numbers in the congressional districts, but theirs was the only map the committee saw on Wednesday. The original version was presented at the end of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJoSt_0ctEnSrN00

The Senate Democrats’ revised map, presented Wednesday to the Joint Committee on Congressional Redistricting.

The comments from committee members, map presenters and public citizens were largely the same as those made in individual committees , House Government Oversight and Senate Local Government & Elections, led by the joint committee’s co-chairs, state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and state Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro.

“I’m a voter and I care, and I think that should matter,” said Christos Ioannou, a political science student at Capital University who spoke up to let the joint committee know that young people were also paying attention to the process.

As for redistricting going forward within the General Assembly, Gavarone and Wilkin said the joint committee’s role is as information gatherers.

“The key thing to remember is this is the first time going through this process, it is very fluid,” Wilkin said. “It is something that is not set in stone.”

“I think it’s important that we continue to have these hearings and give people an opportunity to come in and discuss their thoughts and concerns, and continue that input as much as possible,” Gavarone said after the joint committee adjourned for the day.

But the committee is only scheduled to have one more hearing, and the next steps are still being figured out by the House and Senate, the co-chairs stated. The committee chairs said as far as they’re aware right now, no other meetings have been scheduled and the process in their individual committees could also continue.

“Right now, everything is on the table, we’re looking at everything and certainly gathering public input,” Gavarone said.

The two have listened to hours of input in their individual committees, mostly those criticizing the GOP maps from the House and Senate. They said they still have the goal of a ten-year, bipartisan map, but even seeing the proposed maps they’ve seen, Wilkin said he “would be surprised if we have seen ‘the’ map.”

“Everybody’s view of fair is different,” Wilkin said of his takeaways from the testimony.

All the testimony made at the individual committees will be included in the documents the joint committee will consider, after a motion from committee member state Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon.

The next joint committee meeting will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the House Finance Hearing Room.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Redistricting process remains ‘fluid’ in joint committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislative redistricting lawsuits develop; Dems/GOP move on congressional maps

In a brief last week, the city of Cincinnati told the Ohio Supreme Court they agree with challengers of legislative redistricting maps, saying the city is “home to several of the most aggressively gerrymandered districts in the state of Ohio.” “In each of these areas, Cincinnati residents find that their vote counts for less than […] The post Legislative redistricting lawsuits develop; Dems/GOP move on congressional maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline

Congressional redistricting is still headed for a missed deadline even as the official commission heard proposed maps from advocates and public citizens Thursday morning. Ohio Redistricting Commission co-chairs House Speaker Bob Cupp and state Sen. Vernon Sykes both said they are committed to hearing from the public and conducting several public hearings beyond the one […] The post Redistricting marches toward another passing deadline appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Congressional maps get first public scrutiny

Because of the warp-speed introduction of GOP congressional redistricting maps in House and Senate committees yesterday, Thursday’s public testimony was mostly harsh criticism of procedure, though the day wasn’t without specific map criticisms. Dissection of the maps introduced yesterday were similar to those given during the legislative redistricting process, and to those given of maps […] The post Congressional maps get first public scrutiny appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KUTV

Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee votes to approve congressional redistricting maps

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Legislative Redistricting Committee voted Monday to approve congressional redistricting maps. In the more than five hour meeting, the committee discussed the congressional maps, state house and senate maps, and school board maps. At times, the room was packed with people there to give public comment. One concern echoed by a number of people was the splitting of cities or counties.
UTAH STATE
WEKU

6th Circuit Court 'wins' lottery to hear lawsuits against Biden's vaccine rule

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has won the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts. In a process resembling a Powerball drawing, a dozen ping pong balls, each representing one court, were placed into a wooden drum on Tuesday. The winning ball was drawn in Washington, D.C. by a selector from a judicial panel that oversees multidistrict litigation.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mccolley
Person
Shane Wilkin
Person
Theresa Gavarone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Joint Committee#Senate Democrats#The Senate Democrats#Capital University#The General Assembly
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Biden loses legal battle, COVID confidence as vaccine mandate stalls

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is struggling to win in court as well as the court of public opinion when it comes to his response to COVID-19. Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the pandemic has steadily dropped as he has issued more vaccine mandates, with one of those mandates seemingly dead in the water.
LABOR ISSUES
International Business Times

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments To Arrive On Monday

A new batch of payments under the government’s expanded child tax credit will arrive Monday, marking the second to the last payments before the final on Dec. 15. Families with children under the age of 6 are expected to receive payments of $300 for each child for a total of $1,800. Households with children aged 6 to 17 will receive $250 for a total of $1,500.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AOL Corp

Trump looks back on Jan. 6 'fondly' and wants to settle scores over false election claims, new book says

Jonathan Karl's new book "Betrayal," released Tuesday, documents the historic presidential election, unprecedented claims of fraud, the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the stirrings of the novel COVID-19 virus that marked the final days of former President Donald Trump's presidency. Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Infra-party backlash in House GOP: Katko retaliation attempt, McCarthy and Roy get heated

Tensions boiled over in the House Republican Conference Tuesday morning, with some conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus seeking action against the 13 Republicans who voted for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trying to keep his caucus together to oppose Democrats’ sweeping social spending legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Repeal Infrastructure Bill’s “Devastating Attack” on Emerging Cryptocurrency Industry

The provision will stifle innovation, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced legislation that would repeal an overly broad and poorly-crafted provision from the infrastructure package that creates new reporting requirements for many participants within the blockchain industry. This provision will stifle innovation in the industry, endanger the privacy of many Americans and cryptocurrencies, and likely push key aspects of the industry overseas to countries like China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
865
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy