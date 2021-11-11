CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio senators mulling major revisions to medical marijuana system

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bImFn_0ctEnIHL00

Ohio senators have filed legislation that represents a broad revision of the state’s medical marijuana system. Among the changes is language expanding access to the drug if a physician “reasonably” believes their patient’s symptoms would be relieved or they would otherwise benefit from marijuana.

It’s a potentially massive expansion of eligibility for patients after years of piecemeal additions to the list of qualifying conditions. But for the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, a streamlined regulatory structure is the measure’s primary aim.

“The biggest example is the Department of Pharmacy regulates dispensaries, and the Department of Commerce regulates cultivators,” Huffman described. “So if you own one of each you have to go to each one to make business decisions.”

He notes the Department of Pharmacy will still manage a database of prescriptions through the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, or OARRS, but most oversight will fall under the purview of a new Division of Marijuana Control housed in the Commerce Department. Huffman also believes the measure will encourage the department to offer more licenses as the market grows and put pressure on license holders to bring product to market rapidly.

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko has signed on as cosponsor of the bill. It doesn’t cover everything on his wish list — he notes it lacks employment protections for people prescribed the drug — but he sees it as an important step forward.

“I know the need. I know what we did in 2016 was just the smallest of fractions of what was needed here in Ohio,” Yuko said. “What this bill does is trying to move us in the right direction. Is it all inclusive? Not even close. Does it cover all the issues I want covered? Not yet.”

Meanwhile, the proposal is competing for attention with three recreational marijuana proposals — two in the Statehouse and the third at the ballot box. Huffman and Yuko both draw a distinction between medical and recreational pot, insisting that their measure and the other ideas are completely different conversations. But as the universe of qualifying patients expands, the distinction between recreational and medicinal gets blurry.

One notable aspect left out of Huffman and Yuko’s measure are provisions for home cultivation. Both measures in the House make allowances for it. Democratic Reps. Casey Weinstein of Hudson and Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland would allow up to 12. Meanwhile Republican Reps. Jamie Callender of Concord and Ron Ferguson of Wintersville would allow six plants with up to two of them flowering. The ballot measure would allow home grown marijuana as well, capping the amount at six plants per person and no more than 12 per residence.

Yuko doesn’t oppose giving Ohioans latitude to grow their own, noting some constituents have complained about long drives to a dispensary.

“I think it’s fair,” Yuko said. “I think it’s fair.”

As for a specific amount, Yuko said he’d leave that determination to “the experts.”

But Huffman is skeptical of home cultivation. He worries it might support illicit sales or become a magnet for theft. He also contends restricting production to regulated growers is a consumer safety consideration.

“I don’t know what other medicine you grow or make yourself at home,” Huffman says. “And so that’s why we’re staying away from home grown. It’s to keep the quality up.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio senators mulling major revisions to medical marijuana system appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 6

'Ellena Handbasket
6d ago

all of this mucking around with making it legal for medical patients, they need to just straight up legalize it across the board. there needs to be an end to employer's ability to fire people who ingest it for any reason, medical or recreational. it needs to be legalized at a federal level as well.

Reply
4
Robert Paul champagne
6d ago

that's funny. I revised it myself 20+ yrs ago just like everyone else should do instead of listening to some LaW some assclown in a suit made up to extort more money from people.

Reply
4
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers pass bill restricting pandemic shutdowns

State lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday that would block the governor from temporarily closing a business due to a pandemic or terrorism event so long as the business follows the safety precautions of still-operating businesses. The proposal comes in response to lockdowns ordered by governors and health departments around the U.S. in March of 2020 as […] The post Lawmakers pass bill restricting pandemic shutdowns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Betraying voters, Ohio Senate President Huffman and House Speaker Cupp declare moral bankruptcy

Nearly 75% of Ohio voters reformed the state constitution in 2018 to end gerrymandering and bring about fair, legal U.S. Congressional districts. Instead state Republican legislative leaders hijacked the process, betrayed voters, and have all but declared total moral and ethical bankruptcy in their cynical pursuit of political power at all costs. The behavior of […] The post Betraying voters, Ohio Senate President Huffman and House Speaker Cupp declare moral bankruptcy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Pew report: Federal aid softened pandemic recession, sped recovery

Thanks in part to ongoing federal assistance, personal income in every state is higher than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Ohio, total personal income is up 3.7% compared to pre-pandemic levels after accounting for inflation. Nationwide, the mark is even higher, 4.1% better than pre-pandemic levels, according to the report prepared by […] The post Pew report: Federal aid softened pandemic recession, sped recovery appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse Republicans introduce congressional map heavily favoring GOP

Statehouse Republicans introduced a newly drawn map for Ohio’s districts in U.S. Congress Monday night that maintains a firm GOP majority. While amendments are possible, the map is poised to pass out of a Senate committee Tuesday with a full Senate session to follow, and House sessions planned for Wednesday and Thursday. Data behind the […] The post Statehouse Republicans introduce congressional map heavily favoring GOP appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wintersville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Ohio Capital Journal

COVID-19 rises again in an undervaccinated Ohio

COVID-19 cases are once again ascendant in the 10th least vaccinated state in the nation. State data shows infection rates are climbing and the workloads are reupping at hospitals, where more than 2,700 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. An analysis of state data shows that 11 months into the vaccine rollout, the ground is […] The post COVID-19 rises again in an undervaccinated Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate passes congressional map that continues GOP stronghold over state

Ohio Senate Republicans rushed through a congressional redistricting map Tuesday introduced to the public less than 24 hours before. It was passed out of committee 5-2 along partisan lines before being passed by the whole chamber later in the day 24-7, also along partisan lines. The passage came on the same day a committee who […] The post Senate passes congressional map that continues GOP stronghold over state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Dem gubernatorial hopeful Nan Whaley pledges universal pre-K if elected

Democrat Nan Whaley is promising to take the universal preschool plan approved by Dayton voters in 2016 statewide if she’s elected governor. The Dayton mayor made a campaign stop Friday in Columbus emphasizing the importance of early childhood education alongside U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH. Universal pre-K is one of the provisions included in the […] The post Dem gubernatorial hopeful Nan Whaley pledges universal pre-K if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Ohio Capital Journal

Lake Erie offshore windmill pilot project in jeopardy amid scandal fallout

Despite approval from a multitude of oversight agencies, a pilot offshore windmill project on Lake Erie is facing some strong headwinds the next few months amid the fallout of Ohio’s ongoing energy scandal. In the summer of 2009 — with the backing if the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, the Cleveland Foundation and […] The post Lake Erie offshore windmill pilot project in jeopardy amid scandal fallout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrence Upchurch
Person
Casey Weinstein
Person
Steve Huffman
Person
Kenny Yuko
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony at the White House packed with some 800 supporters, heralding what he said was a “truly consequential” spending bill that will improve Americans’ day-to-day lives. But Democrats also emphasized that there is more to come — a […] The post Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POTUS
Ohio Capital Journal

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded — with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Future of joint redistricting committee and congressional maps unknown

Ending a whirlwind week of testimony before three separate committees, Ohioans pleaded with members of the General Assembly on Friday to consider their wishes in congressional redistricting maps. Some speakers broke down in tears, as others did in a previous redistricting hearing, saying their time volunteering on elections and in the campaign that changed the […] The post Future of joint redistricting committee and congressional maps unknown appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

In sworn statements, Ohio Medicaid director might have contradicted herself

Did Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran know earlier this year that she owned stock in health giants CVS and UnitedHealth as she awarded enormous contracts to subsidiaries of both? In separate sworn statements, she seems to be saying no and yes. After a month of questions, Corcoran still hasn’t disclosed just how much stock she […] The post In sworn statements, Ohio Medicaid director might have contradicted herself appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Marijuana Dispensaries#Oarrs#The Commerce Department#Statehouse
Ohio Capital Journal

House lawmakers pitch community solar measure

This summer, Ohio took a big step backward when it comes to renewable energy. Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 52 which grants county officials the opportunity to intercede in the development of solar or wind projects within their borders. Now a different measure working through the House could represent a small step forward. House Bill 450 […] The post House lawmakers pitch community solar measure appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

House committee chair presses state pharmacy board on ivermectin

An Ohio House committee chairman leaned into the director of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy Wednesday for his decision to echo a CDC warning against ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Ivermectin is a drug used as an antiparasitic in humans that conservative political and media figures have championed as a preventative and treatment for COVID-19. […] The post House committee chair presses state pharmacy board on ivermectin appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Committee passes GOP bill boosting penalties for protests that become ‘riots’

An Ohio House committee passed legislation Wednesday that would amplify criminal penalties against people who attend protests that devolve into what the law considers a “riot.” House Bill 109 is one of several pieces of legislation written in response to protests that formed in the summer of 2020. They occurred after footage captured a Minneapolis […] The post Committee passes GOP bill boosting penalties for protests that become ‘riots’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PROTESTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Armed teachers bill passes out of committee

A bill allowing the arming of teachers with school board authorization passed through an Ohio House committee on Wednesday. The House Criminal Justice Committee passed House Bill 99 without any testimony, and with quick rebuff of amendments brought by Democrats. The bill seeks to allow teachers to carry weapons with a minimum amount of training, […] The post Armed teachers bill passes out of committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic

By Ian O. Williamson, University of California, Irvine Finding good employees has always been a challenge – but these days it’s harder than ever. And it is unlikely to improve anytime soon. The so-called quit rate – the share of workers who voluntarily leave their jobs – hit a new record of 3% in September […] The post The ‘great resignation’ is a trend that began before the pandemic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting process remains ‘fluid’ in joint committee

The first meeting of Ohio’s joint committee on redistricting included quickly-compiled testimony on transparency and accountability, and little else on how the process will continue. The Senate Democrats presented their map, with some changes they say they made to even out population numbers in the congressional districts, but theirs was the only map the committee […] The post Redistricting process remains ‘fluid’ in joint committee appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Judge allows challenge to guns-at-government-meetings law to proceed

A Warren County judge denied a motion Monday to toss out a lawsuit over a local ordinance that allows residents to carry concealed firearms into city council meetings. Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe ruled against the city of Lebanon, declining its request that he dismiss a lawsuit that three residents filed earlier this year. On […] The post Judge allows challenge to guns-at-government-meetings law to proceed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LEBANON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

The US was not prepared for a pandemic: Free market capitalism, deregulation may be to blame

By Elanah Uretsky, Brandeis University It’s unclear when the pandemic will come to an end. What may be an even more important question is whether the U.S. will be prepared for the next one. The past year and a half suggests that the answer may be no. As a medical anthropologist who has spent the […] The post The US was not prepared for a pandemic: Free market capitalism, deregulation may be to blame appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

1K+
Followers
865
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy