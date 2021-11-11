Riverdale: New Season 6 Poster Released

If you've made it this far into Riverdale, the show that asks the question, "What if we turned Archie comics into a soap opera?" you probably already knew that the CW series' narrative is about as convoluted as any story can get. Characters are constantly breaking up and getting back together, getting killed and coming back to life, starting cults and escaping them, going to war, opening boxing gyms and firehouses and speakeasies, writing bestselling novels and hunting down mythical cryptids, and constantly battling with their families' past and present. There's a lot going on, which can make the prospect of catching up with any of it before a new season starts pretty daunting. The good news is that Season 6 is starting not long after the much-delayed Season 5 finished its run, so the important plot points are likely fresh in all of our minds, and we have tirelessly trawled the depths of the show to remind you of all the key elements before diving back in.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO