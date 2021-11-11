Whether it’s the unforgettable blockbuster Jaws that scared the entire world in 1975, to the laughably bad Sharknado, creature features have a special place in the hearts of audiences who want to see some special animal action. While the likes of Godzilla and A Quiet Place are dominating the landscape, a special little film went under the radar in 2019 called Crawl, which stars Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) and Barry Pepper (True Grit, Saving Private Ryan); The film centers around Haley and her father Dave, who are trapped within their family home due to a huge hurricane; however, both soon realize that they have an even greater threat than the rising water level, which is a murderous pack of gigantic alligators. Surprisingly, Crawl is a low-budget horror feature. It features less than ten characters, mainly stays in a single location, and doesn’t have a name cast. This is actually a big advantage that Crawl has over a film like Godzilla.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO