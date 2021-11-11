Jefferson graduate Bragga returns to Tennessee Tech

Matt Bragga has returned to his most successful coaching position. On Monday, Tennessee Tech announced the Jefferson graduate’s return.

He takes over the program from Steve Smith, who went 25-37 in his two seasons replacing Bragga. Smith left the program in October to become the Detroit Tigers Class AA and AAA Upper-Level Pitching Coordinator.

Bragga coached Golden Eagles baseball from 2004 to 2018.

He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year four times — 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

He won six OVC baseball titles, posted four 40-win seasons and made three trips to the NCAA tournament.

Bragga is has the second-most wins in TTU baseball history. He returns with a 446-392-2 mark at Tennessee Tech.

Only David Mays, the programs longest-running coach, has more wins. Mays compiled a 553-625-17 record from 1974 to 1998.

Bragga was fired after three seasons as the head coach at Rice. He went 51-76-1 (25-36-1 Conference USA) with the Owls before his departure in May.

In late July, he was hired by Auburn as the Tigers’ director of player development. In his short stint in Alabama, Bragga was designated to oversee academics, analytics, scheduling and preparing scouting reports.