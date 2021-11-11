Changing of the guard: Luke Combs wins Entertainer of the Year at surprise-filled CMA Awards

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall. Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album. “I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage. Stapleton is also nominated in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO