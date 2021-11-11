CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changing of the guard: Luke Combs wins Entertainer of the Year at surprise-filled CMA Awards

Cover picture for the articleIt was a night of surprises at the 55th Annual CMA Awards Wednesday night. While Chris Stapleton was the night’s big winner, taking home Single, Song and Album of the Year — not to mention Male Vocalist — many of the artists taking home trophies were unexpected… and some even made...

Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton Bring Down the House at 2021 CMA Awards

Academy Award-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson gave a show-stopping performance at the 2021 CMA Awards, teaming up with multiple winner Chris Stapleton for a soulful medley of “Night Life” and “You Are My Sunshine.” An unforgettable moment at the #CMAawards 😍 @ChrisStapleton and @IAMJHUD wrote history with this one! #iconic pic.twitter.com/Tr4CvDe3Ge — Country 107.3 (@Country1073) November 11, 2021 Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the new biopic Respect, gave her first performance at the CMA Awards with Franklin’s arrangement of Willie Nelson’s “Night Life,” starting the song off low and slow before ramping it up with brassy horn hits and explosive vocal...
Deadline

CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins Album Of The Year – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall. Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album. “I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage. Stapleton is also nominated in...
wkml.com

Luke Combs’ CMA ‘Song of the Year’ Nominee Was A First

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is nominated in the “Song of the Year” category at tonight’s (11/10) CMA Awards. The song marked a first of sorts, as Luke said during a quick interview after his CMA rehearsal Tuesday. The song was co-written by Drew Parker, who joins us Monday night as a 2021 Stars & Guitars artist.
CBS Miami

Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Scheduled To Headline 2022 Tortuga Music Festival In April

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Having just wrapped a successful Tortuga Music Festival on Fort Lauderdale beach, organizers are hard at work on next year’s event. Believe it or not, it will take place in the spring with an all-new lineup of country music favorites. This past festival included includes performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Michael Ray, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice. Next year’s festival will be held from April 8th through 10th. Some of those scheduled to perform include Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt, Scott McCreery, and Chase Rice. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, December 3rd. Presales start on Monday, November 29th. Passes range from $209 for the alumni presale 3-day general admission pass to $2,049 for the 3-day super VIP pass. Click Here for more on pass information. Single day passes will not be available when the passes go on sale in November and December. The event’s website said if single day passes do become available, they will be released a little closer to the festival.
